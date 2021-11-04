University President Jonathan Alger and Athletic Director Jeff Bourne released a statement referring to a “potentially monumental week” though interview requests to discuss the subject have been declined until the move is official. The statement said they were “extremely disappointed” in the decision.
“In an era when the industry of college athletics stresses student-athlete welfare, this decision is completely contrary to those ideals,” the statement read. “We were thorough and heartfelt in appealing to the league’s council of presidents, but that appeal was denied. Eight other Division I conferences have full members that have publicly announced an exit and yet all eight have allowed the student-athletes at those institutions to continue competing for championships.
“To our knowledge, the CAA is alone in this outdated bylaw.”
The bylaw is effective immediately once an institution gives notice. CAA Commissioner Joe D’Antonio said the bylaw was enforced with American, East Carolina and Richmond in 2000-01, Old Dominion and Georgia State in 2012-13 and George Mason in 2013. Student-athletes in individual sports, such as swimming, can compete for individual honors and titles, but those points don’t count toward an overall team score.
The JMU football team would not be affected as football in the league has a different set of bylaws and, without a conference championship game, the Dukes can still win the regular season championship and get the NCAA’s automatic playoff bid. JMU (7-1, 5-1 CAA) sits atop the league standings.
Without the bylaw, exiting teams could receive the NCAA’s automatic bids to tournaments. The rule ensures member institutions receive those bids.
“It’s my job to enforce the bylaws of the conference,” D’Antonio said during a telephone interview Thursday. “... Conference membership is always something that we’re focused on. Not just during a time like this of upheaval. It’s always something we as a conference are discussing internally.
“As I look at what’s transpiring and what’s gone on, our goal is to continue to work with our current members to create both a sustainable and competitive model for each of our members going forward.”
The rapid reconfiguration of the Sun Belt is set to continue with addition of JMU. First came Southern Mississippi, then Old Dominion and Marshall and now the Dukes are expected to join what is beginning to look like one of the deeper Group of Five conferences in the nation.
The Sun Belt is already composed of Appalachian State, Arkansas State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Little Rock, Louisiana, Louisiana-Monroe, South Alabama, Texas Arlington, Texas State and Troy. The additions bring historical success (Marshall and Southern Miss) and a pair of Football Championship Subdivision championships (JMU).
“JMU has striven to be a good partner of the CAA and to treat other institutions as they would want to be treated, but that ideal is not being reciprocated,” Alger and Bourne’s statement said. “With our sights set on an important next step on Friday, it’s unfortunate that the CAA made this decision right in the middle of the fall championship season.”
The winds of change began in July when Texas and Oklahoma reached out to the SEC about a move from the Big 12. The ripples extended far across the college landscape from that point. The Big 12 quickly added added BYU, Central Florida, Cincinnati and Houston. The last three came from the American Athletic Conference, which moved to add Alabama Birmingham, Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, North Texas, Rice and Texas San Antonio.
Sun Belt Commissioner Keith Gill said his first priority was to keep and secure the programs already within the league before moving forward.
“When you think about the process, it really did start when we all looked at our phones and saw that Texas and Oklahoma were going to the SEC,” Gill said during a news conference Oct. 26 announcing Southern Mississippi’s move. “Kind of really worked through the process of trying to understand, okay, what are the implications of that? So I would say this process started in July. And for us, it’s still not over. We’ll see when this stops.”
The footprint of the Sun Belt was an important aspect, according to Gill. JMU, Old Dominion and Marshall all bring an extension into the Mid-Atlantic region. Rivalries and fan bases were also taken in account, and the addition of JMU and Old Dominion brings together two former CAA rivals.
“My initial goal was to look at how we can build around and build some of the traditional rivalries that we needed [with Conference USA],” Old Dominion President Brian Hemphill said during a news conference Oct. 28 announcing his school’s move. “But things change. The dynamics and the environment changed pretty quickly and we realized that we needed to make the move when we evaluated everything.
“We did a deep dive looking at the Sun Belt. Looking up, not only the television contract they have with ESPN, but also looking at their academic experience that they have and their commitment to academic quality of the members of the conference. But, also, the level of competition was something that was pretty compelling. There were so many factors that made this a decision that we needed to move forward in another direction, and we did.”
