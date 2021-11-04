Two of the interceptions came in Sunday’s 34-31 overtime loss at home to the Tennessee Titans. One was particularly egregious as Wentz, late in regulation, ill-advisedly tried to throw a pass left-handed while about to be sacked in his own end zone. That resulted in an interception for a touchdown for the Titans. The Colts rallied to force overtime but nevertheless suffered a defeat that dropped their record to 3-5 and pushed them three games behind the first-place Titans in the AFC South. They and Wentz are back into season-repairing mode.