What to read about the 2021 NFL season
Scores | Stats | Standings | Teams | Transactions | Washington Football
• Jenkins: Aaron Rodgers is entitled to stay unvaccinated. He’s not entitled to lie about it.
• Aaron Rodgers tests positive for coronavirus, will miss Packers’ game vs. Chiefs
• NFL Week 9 power rankings: Rams, Cowboys crack the top 3
• Clayton: Which NFL teams with .500 or worse records can make the playoffs? Here are the top six.
• Derrick Henry seemed unbreakable, but no one can outrun the NFL’s brutality forever
• With Von Miller trade, Rams take their all-in approach to another level
Go deeper
• Jenkins: The NFL is paying the price for underestimating its Daniel Snyder problem
• ‘Race-norming’ kept former NFL players from dementia diagnoses. Their families want answers.
• Jon Gruden’s emails were jarring. To some in the NFL, they weren’t surprising.
• In the NFL, speed has always mattered. Now it’s everything.
• The NFL once viewed sports betting as a threat. Now the league wants the action.
• How ‘race-norming’ was built into the NFL concussion settlement
2021 NFL draft coverage: Winners and losers | Grades | Free agency grades
Super Bowl LV: Recap | Highlights | Photos
Watch football smarter: Gaps | QB protection | Pass routes | Route concepts | Pass coverage