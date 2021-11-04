Backup quarterback Mike White, filling in for injured rookie Zach Wilson, threw for 405 yards and three touchdowns in his first NFL start Sunday. White also threw two interceptions. But his prolific outing was enough to prompt talk of a brewing quarterback controversy when Wilson, the No. 2 overall selection in this year’s NFL draft, returns from the knee injury now sidelining him. It will be interesting to see what White, formerly a fifth-round draft choice by the Dallas Cowboys in 2018 out of Western Kentucky, can do Thursday as an encore.