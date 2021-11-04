Carson Wentz and the Indianapolis Colts (3-5) host Mike White and the New York Jets (2-5) on “Thursday Night Football.” Follow along for live updates.

  • When: Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. Eastern
  • Where: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis
  • How to watch: The game will be broadcast on Fox and NFL Network. Streaming options include Amazon Prime Video and FuboTV.