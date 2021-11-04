“Blow the whistle!” a Landon player begged from the bench as the ref ran by. “Blow the whistle!”
When the whistle came, and the Bears were officially 1-0 victors, the field became a swarm of players. Most of them flocked to Bears junior forward Kristian Fletcher, the team’s hero on this afternoon in Northwest Washington and for most of the season.
It was Fletcher’s free kick, a low and powerful line drive from about 30 yards out, that had given the Bears a lead 12 minutes into the contest. One of the area’s best players this fall, the strike was Fletcher’s 26th goal of the season for Landon (15-2-3).
“Once I see the spot I want, I just don’t change my mind,” Fletcher said of the free kick. “I visualize it, and I get confident. I had no doubt I was going to score it.”
From there, the team buckled in to defend against St. Albans (12-4-5), a team that won an outright title in the last full season of conference play in 2019 and had beaten the Bears just a week before to earn the IAC regular season title.
“We just wanted it more today,” Fletcher said. “We had a grudge from last week because that one hurt us. It was a game we needed. So today we wanted it even more, and we just worked for it.”
Fletcher is one of seven junior starters for Landon. Many of those players started as freshmen during a 2019 season that included no small amount of growing pains.
“We got beat a little bit, yeah,” Coach Bill Reed said of that fall. “But we went through all of that to get to this.”
Maret wins MAC title
In the Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference championship game, a first-half header lifted Maret to its third conference title in five years.
Playing in front of a home crowd in Northwest Washington, Frogs senior Daniel Lustbader buried the header against the early run of play. From there, the Frogs clamped down on No. 2 seed Georgetown Day. Maret has found success this season in part because the Frogs adopted a defense-first approach, and conceded just six goals in MAC play.
“It was an intense game, but we held on,” Maret Coach Mohan Telfer said. “These kids bought into the defensive approach early, and we’ve played some really good soccer since.”
Maret (12-3-1) also earned the regular season title, meaning it earned the conference’s outright championship. The Frogs accomplished the same feat in 2016 and 2018.
