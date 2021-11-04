Aronoff, a D.C. native and Wilson High graduate who has scribbled stats on pieces of paper for some of the biggest names in sports broadcasting since 1975, retired from full-time work when he stopped driving last year. He has been feeding numbers to his friend and longtime Maryland play-by-play man Johnny Holliday at Terrapins home games this season, with Holliday picking him up and dropping him off at his Northwest Washington home.
Late in the first quarter of last week’s game at Maryland Stadium, Aronoff collapsed out of his chair, knocking Holliday to the ground in the process. A thud could be heard on the broadcast, followed by rustling and 10 seconds of dead air. Color analyst Steve Suter put a jacket under Aronoff’s head before racing out of the booth in search of medical assistance. The speedy former Maryland star would later tell Holliday he’d never run so fast while returning kicks for the Terps from 2001 to 2004.
“They’re calling for a doctor, Marty Aronoff’s down,” Holliday said on the broadcast, after getting to his feet and putting his headset back on.
“Both of us are on the floor, and when I kind of regained my composure, I looked at him, eyes wide open, mouth wide open,” Holliday said, recalling the chaotic scene in a phone interview. “The first thing Steve Suter and I thought was he had had a heart attack and was gone. There was no response whatsoever. Here I am trying to do the game and worrying about Marty on the floor behind me. It was probably the scariest thing I’ve ever gone through in broadcasting.”
While Holliday and Suter did their best to continue calling the action on the field, EMS workers stabilized Aronoff and transported him to a hospital, where he was kept overnight for observation and released the next day. Aronoff, who has Sjogren’s syndrome, an autoimmune disease that causes dry mouth and dry eyes, said he didn’t drink enough water Saturday, and doctors think dehydration caused him to collapse. He remembers having trouble focusing while writing a stat on a piece of paper to pass to Holliday before his fall.
“I’m feeling a lot better,” said Aronoff, who lives with a caretaker. “I won’t be able to get out and work Johnny’s games until the doctors give me the okay, which I’ll miss, because that’s not just my livelihood, but something I’ve enjoyed for 40 years. We’ll see what happens down the road.”
Aronoff started doing stats as a hobby in 1975, working Washington Bullets games for Warner Wolf, his friend and softball teammate. He worked with Holliday when Holliday began calling Maryland basketball games in 1979, and four years later he quit his federal government job to become a full-time statistician. Over the next four decades, Aronoff traveled all over the country, typically working more than 200 televised games a year, including ESPN’s “Sunday Night Baseball" and “Monday Night Football” broadcasts.
Since his health scare, Aronoff has heard from many of his friends in the business, including Mike Breen, Mike Tirico and Dick Vitale. Another longtime friend, DeMatha basketball legend Adrian Dantley, also reached out to check on him.
Holliday, who visited Aronoff in the hospital after the game, said he will miss Aronoff’s presence in the booth Saturday but is happy his friend is putting his health first.
“He’s just incredible at what he does and he’s a sweetheart of a guy,” Holliday said. “I hope he’s going to bounce back.”
