Just look at what the pandemic has wrought. In the Before Times, most NBA coaches had a wardrobe deal with Men’s Wearhouse and a master tailor, Joseph Abboud, to customize their suits. Now, they are styling themselves as though they have to hop on Zoom in any minute: an untucked quarter-zip pullover, a pair of presentable pants only because the camera may accidentally pan down, and some rubber-soled sneakers. Their new look is glam enough to pass for a high school administrator — they can probably draw up an ATO play and proctor an ACT exam at the same time.