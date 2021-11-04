While the “Pace and Space” style, marked by increases in tempo, three-point shooting and versatile lineups, had been building toward these heights since 2015, the last two seasons often felt like the NBA’s answer to the “Juiced Ball” era. From 2009-10 to 2014-15, there were a total of two 60-point performances. In 2019-20, Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard had three by himself. In 2012-13, there were only three 50-point games in the entire season, but 12 different players combined to reach that threshold 23 times in 2019-20.
When James Harden claimed his third straight scoring title in 2019-20, he averaged 11.8 free throw attempts, the most by a guard since 1987. Along the way, he led the Houston Rockets to a 159-158 victory over the Washington Wizards, marking the highest-scoring regulation game since 1990.
After years of griping from traditionalists and rising complaints from within the league, the NBA’s Competition Committee enacted a plan this summer to rein in these excesses by cracking down on what it dubbed “non-basketball moves” by offensive players who were hunting free throws rather than making genuine attempts to score. The new framework has had an immediate and dramatic impact in the first two weeks of the 2021-22 season, with free throw attempts plummeting to a record low and teams scoring 4.3 fewer points per game compared to last season after six straight years of increased scoring.
Simply put: the NBA intentionally popped its own scoring bubble, and it sounds thrilled with the early returns.
“The approach to non-basketball moves is having its intended effect of cleaning up that area of the game and getting back to the skilled pump fakes and normal moves,” NBA President of League Operations Byron Spruell said by telephone Wednesday, one day after the Competition Committee held a check-in call. “Getting back to the beauty and skill of the game. The committee was unanimously supportive of where we are and where we’re headed, and they feel like we’re going in the right direction. So does the league, by the way.”
Fewer whistles
According to the NBA’s figures, referees are calling 2.5 fewer shooting fouls per game so far this season. Through Tuesday, teams were attempting just 20 free throws per game, the lowest average in league history, down from 21.8 in 2020-21 and 23.1 in 2019-20.
The new free throw attempt average is in line with the league’s forecasts, gleaned from trial rules during the Las Vegas Summer League and the preseason, though Spruell acknowledged that a major early-season impact on offensive efficiency wasn’t “totally anticipated.” The NBA’s average offensive rating has dropped from 112.3 to 107 — which would be the largest single-season decline in history, if it holds for the entire season — but a study by The Athletic found that modern offenses tend to improve over the course of an 82-game season.
Monty McCutchen, the NBA’s vice president of referee development, and the league’s referees prepared for the new guidelines by reviewing video clips of more than 500 examples of potential “abrupt, overt and abnormal” movement by an offensive player. These plays include launching into a defender after pump-faking, hooking a defender’s arm on a drive, kicking out legs while shooting and abruptly stopping and leaning to initiate a crash with a trailing defender. Instead of being rewarded with free throws as they often were in the past, offensive players guilty of non-basketball moves should now be whistled for offensive fouls if their contact with defenders is deemed “significant.” The referee can also allow play to move on with no call if the contact is marginal.
“The Competition Committee wanted more competitive balance between offense and defense,” McCutchen said by telephone Tuesday. “The way the game has evolved over the last decade into a game that’s played in space meant that it was very difficult to play defense competitively. The committee had started to see that some of the abnormal offensive plays were starting to be ubiquitous.”
The rule changes have been cheered by many across the league because they foster a smoother viewing experience, eliminate risky actions that could lead to injury and were viewed as long overdue. Blame the pandemic, in part, for the timing: the 2020 offseason was condensed and delayed after the Disney World bubble, and the league concluded that it needed a longer window to properly implement its changes. McCutchen said he was pleased with the referees’ ability to quickly adapt this fall, and die-hard fans began pointing out the changes on social media as soon as the preseason started.
Golden State Warriors Coach Steve Kerr said that the game already “has more of an authentic feel,” a sentiment echoed by Warriors forward Draymond Green, who noted “how satisfying it is to watch the game without all those terrible calls.” Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma wrote on Twitter that the “new rule changes are the best thing the league has done in recent history.”
Given the make up of the Competition Committee, perhaps the league’s course correction shouldn’t be surprising. Charlotte Hornets Governor Michael Jordan, the face of the more physical and lower-scoring 1990s era, sits on the 14-member panel, which is composed of governors, general managers, coaches, referees and current players. Also on the committee are Detroit Pistons Coach Dwane Casey, a basketball lifer with nearly three decades of NBA experience, and a pair of veteran guards with all-defensive team selections in Chris Paul and Kyle Lowry.
“The composition, to some extent, makes sense here,” Spruell said. “It’s a good group. It wasn’t like it was all old school, but at the same time we did want to bring a bit more back for the defense.”
Possible backlash
Blowback was inevitable with such a substantial shift, in part because many high-profile players, including Harden, Trae Young, Luka Doncic and Bradley Beal have seen their free throw attempts and scoring averages drop this season. Harden is averaging 4.8 free throw attempts, his lowest mark since 2010-11, and scoring just 18.3 points per game as he recovers from a hamstring injury. Young is averaging 22.6 points and 5.6 free throw attempts after averaging 25.3 points and 8.7 attempts last year. So far, the new season has yet to see a player score 50 points — Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown needed two overtimes to reach 46 points, the current high mark — or attempt 20 free throws in a game.
Brooklyn Nets Coach Steve Nash argued that Harden has “unfairly become the poster boy of not calling these fouls.” Harden said that he felt singled out “for sure” in the discussion about the changes, adding that he felt he has faced a “stigma of getting foul calls.” Young, who has already had multiple conversations with McCutchen to clarify the new rules, said recently that he felt there have been “a lot of missed calls” and warned that “guys are going to get hurt” due to an increase in defensive contact.
“As crafty as both of those gentlemen are, great players, skilled players, you’re seeing them adjusting,” Spruell said. “In the next couple of weeks and into the next few months, we’ll see James and Trae being completely efficient once again. [The rule change] wasn’t targeted in any way.”
Non-shooting fouls have increased slightly this season, according to the league’s data, a sign that the officials are taking steps to limit physical play. The NBA remains committed to its “freedom of movement” rules, which prevent defensive players from impeding offensive players with wraps or grabs, and has received feedback from players, like Young, who don’t want the league to overcorrect in favor of the defense.
“We want to make sure the game doesn’t become too rough in other areas or too physical in a way that gets away from us,” McCutchen said.
In years past, the NBA has issued various edicts and points of emphasis intended to clean up the sport, like issuing fines for flopping and instructing officials to whistle delay-of-game calls whenever players touch the ball after a made basket. Some of those past efforts have waned after a heavy early-season emphasis, prompting concern that the referees might revert to past standards in treating non-basketball moves.
The league’s executives are adamant that enforcement of the new guidelines won’t fade. McCutchen said that slippage would be the “worst possible scenario” because of the significant time already invested by the league office, referees, coaches and players to acclimate.
“They’re here to stay,” Spruell said. “We have gotten headed in the right direction. Stay the course, stay vigilant, because it is right for the game of basketball.”