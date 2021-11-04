Monty McCutchen, the NBA’s vice president of referee development, and the league’s referees prepared for the new guidelines by reviewing video clips of more than 500 examples of potential “abrupt, overt and abnormal” movement by an offensive player. These plays include launching into a defender after pump-faking, hooking a defender’s arm on a drive, kicking out legs while shooting and abruptly stopping and leaning to initiate a crash with a trailing defender. Instead of being rewarded with free throws as they often were in the past, offensive players guilty of non-basketball moves should now be whistled for offensive fouls if their contact with defenders is deemed “significant.” The referee can also allow play to move on with no call if the contact is marginal.