“I’m just trying to be there for whatever he needs,” Kispert said. “I don’t want to force any issues or try to get in and pry too much when I shouldn’t be. I kind of just want to be there for him, and if he wants to hang out and he wants to talk, that’s great. And if not, I’m sure he has a lot of resources in his corner that are really helping him. I’ve seen him a few times here in the practice facility, just kind of checking in, and he’s been in good spirits. So I’m happy for him, making the strides he needs to make, and I think he’ll be back sooner rather than later.”