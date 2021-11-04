“How many of us have had that boss, the alpha, hard-nosed and isn’t the nicest when we make a mistake? How are they going to handle that person? Well, if they had a tough coach, they’re going to know how to handle that person,” Fiore said. “If everyone treated them like the world is perfect and didn’t demand the best out of them and demand discipline and demand accountability and get on them when they make mistakes, then they’re not going to know how to react when it happens. And it will happen in all of our lives.”