What appeared to be a sound strategy on paper has yielded poor returns in the first half of this season, and a team that appeared to be on the rise is back to being one of the NFL’s worst in many major categories.
“I thought we’d be a little bit better in terms of our record,” Rivera said. “I thought we had opportunities that we didn’t capitalize on. Those are all things that again are correctable. Those are the things that we’ve got to work on and correct if we expect to win football games going down the stretch.”
Washington is facing a challenging second half, and it has few options to fix its lengthy list of problems. Here is a look at the most significant factors that led to Washington’s frustrating first half:
More issues at quarterback: In free agency, Washington believed it had found a veteran in Ryan Fitzpatrick who could boost the offense for at least one year. And, not wanting to give away future draft capital, it declined to trade up from the 19th pick to select a quarterback, even after prospects Justin Fields and Mac Jones slipped out of the top 10.
But Washington hasn’t been able to see what the 38-year-old Fitzpatrick could bring to the offense: He exited the season-opening loss to the Los Angeles Chargers with a partial hip dislocation. Backup Taylor Heinicke has helped keep Washington in a few games and led it to a pair of thrilling victories in relief of Fitzpatrick, at times igniting the offense with his improvisational skills. But his inexperience has been obvious during the team’s current four-game losing streak, which has included errant throws and inconsistent decision-making.
Heinicke could prove to be a valuable backup, but the first half of the season has only served to magnify Washington’s need for a franchise quarterback.
“If you don’t have a franchise quarterback and you’re not talking about this weekly, well, then you’re not paying attention,” Rivera said in a recent interview on 106.7 the Fan. “And we’re trying to — we really are. … Again, what we’re trying to do is we’re trying to put all those pieces in place so that, when we do find a franchise guy, he’s ready to roll.”
Injuries across the roster: The offensive line has been a bright spot for Washington, leading the league in run block win rate (79 percent) and ranking second in pass block win rate (68 percent), according to ESPN. But it has been ravaged by injuries in recent weeks. Right tackle Sam Cosmi has missed three games with an ankle injury, and right guard Brandon Scherff has missed four with a knee issue. Center Chase Roullier is done for the season with a fractured fibula suffered Sunday.
The skill positions have suffered as well, with wide receiver Curtis Samuel limited to 30 offensive snaps while dealing with a groin injury. Fellow receivers Cam Sims (hamstring) and Dyami Brown (knee) also have missed time, and running back Antonio Gibson has been limited while playing through a shin injury.
Washington’s top tight end, Logan Thomas, has been out since he hurt his hamstring during a Week 3 loss at Buffalo, dealing a major blow to Washington’s red-zone offense. When he was healthy in the first three weeks, Washington turned every one of its red-zone trips into points. Since Week 5, its red-zone scoring efficiency has been a league-low 45.5 percent.
This week brought more bad news: Defensive end Montez Sweat is expected to miss four to six weeks with a fractured jaw.
The disappointing defense: The biggest surprise for Washington has been the steep decline of its defense, a unit that catapulted to the top five in many statistical categories last year under coordinator Jack Del Rio.
But the vaunted defensive line has struggled to create pressure (its 5.7 percent pressure rate this season pales in comparison to its 7.8 percent of last year) and the secondary — which seemingly was bolstered this offseason with the signings of cornerback William Jackson III and safety Bobby McCain — has struggled with communication issues, poor technique and missed tackles. Washington has allowed a league-high 52 explosive pass plays (16 yards or more) and has given up the second-most touchdowns of 20-plus yards (eight).
Among the significant concerns is Jackson, who, when healthy, has seemingly struggled to adapt to the technique Washington wants from its cornerbacks after working as primarily a press-man cornerback with the Cincinnati Bengals.
“We have a certain way that we do things, and then you want to try to finesse it to where it’s not completely foreign,” defensive backs coach Chris Harris said of Jackson last month. “… It’s a fine line of what he used to do and what we did and trying to marry the two together and not just completely change them in what he’s been, because he’s been a very good corner for a long time.”
Limited impact from offseason additions: Cosmi, a second-round pick, impressed in his five starts at right tackle, and left tackle Charles Leno Jr. has held up well. DeAndre Carter has been a pleasant surprise as a return man and while filling in at wide receiver. But otherwise, Washington hasn’t gotten much from its most prominent offseason additions.
Fitzpatrick and Samuel have barely played, and Jackson has struggled while dealing with injury issues of his own. The coaches seem pleased with the progress of first-round linebacker Jamin Davis and third-round cornerback Benjamin St-Juste, but both have dealt with growing pains, and third-round wideout Brown has been limited by injuries.
Kicking woes: There were issues with the kicking operation in the preseason, which was especially concerning given Dustin Hopkins’s seven missed field goals of a season ago. But after Hopkins missed a pair of field goals and two extra-point attempts in the first six games, Rivera cut him and signed a kicker who hadn’t played in a game since college — in 2016.
Chris Blewitt, who connected on 69.6 percent of his field goals at the University of Pittsburgh, impressed Washington in two workouts. But three of Blewitt’s five field goal attempts over the past two games were blocked, rendering the kicking game even more of a liability.
Rivera has said he plans to evaluate every position over the bye week and look for ways to tweak the team’s play-calling to better suit its personnel. He’s hopeful that Washington’s injured list will shorten, with the expected return of Thomas and possibly Samuel, Brown, Cosmi and Scherff, too.
But with the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers arriving in Week 10 and five straight divisional matchups to close the season, Washington’s challenges over the final nine games are significant.
“I think some of the things that we’ve done lately have really shown that we have the potential to get it going again, but we just got to keep working on that,” Rivera said. “But finding who we are got a lot to do with the guys that we haven’t been able to use and play with. So I think coming out of this, we’ll see how we respond to it, especially if we do get those guys back on the football field.”