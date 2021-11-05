After “talking to a lot of medical individuals and professionals,” Rodgers said he “found an immunization protocol that he could go through to best protect myself” that didn’t involve getting one of the three available vaccines. He said later that he also had consulted with podcaster Joe Rogan, his “now good friend” who claimed he treated his own bout with covid with ivermectin, an anti-parasitic intended for large animals that the Food and Drug Administration has said is not an effective treatment for the disease. Rodgers said he also had taken ivermectin, which can only be obtained with a prescription.