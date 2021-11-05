As a superstar who can make almost any roster competitive, he has shown a special gift for adaptability on the field. But Rodgers can do so because his skills are vast, not because his mind is open. Before this controversy, the Packers hadn’t merely grown annoyed with him. They had become enlightened after years of working with him. Rodgers is only inclined to do it his way, and he barely has any consideration for any other way. No matter how great he is, that’s not sustainable for a franchise.