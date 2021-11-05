But when the No. 7 Lions survived, vanquishing St. Mary’s Ryken and finishing an undefeated regular season with a 33-26 win, the voice of Coach Robert Harris again brought everybody together and grew solemn and soft.
“It’s been a long time since this school went 10-0,” Harris said. “A long time. And y’all did it.”
And then the voice stopped, and Harris looked toward the sky. His eyes welled up with tears. He buried his face in his hands. And when they saw his emotion, his players huddled closer and roared with delight.
When the team settled down, Harris taught his players a lesson about what this meant to him. He grew up with his grandparents in Northeast Washington, a couple of blocks from Carroll’s campus, and walked to school every day. His family could barely afford the tuition. When report cards came out, Harris didn’t get his right away, because he always owed a bill.
“That’s how hard it was for my grandparents to put me through Carroll, but they wanted something better for me,” Harris said. “Just like your parents want better for you. You understand. You’re not here by happenstance. Every one of y’all are here because God chose you to be part of this.”
Six years ago, Carroll asked Harris to return and try to revive a program that had fallen from grace. He was a thriving coach at Surrattsville, and he was on the fence about taking the job. At the time, his grandmother was on her death bed. So he told her about the job offer, and Willa Mae Hart looked at her grandson and said, “If you feel like it’s the job for you, God will be with you.”
She died a few weeks later and never saw Harris coach a game at his alma mater. But she came back to his mind after the Lions won a regular season division title. “I just thought about that tonight,” he said afterward, still emotional.
Harris is hard on his players because he knows what winning takes and wants them to feel it as he did. “Since Day 1,” senior Shon Reid said, “he’s been yelling.”
But at the same time, Reid added, “When he’s yelling, it’s time for us to lock in, stay focused.”
The rebuild has not been easy, of course, but it worked because Carroll had the kind of coach who could chew out players during the game and cry with them afterward.
“I don’t want to say I doubted it,” Harris said. “But you get weary sometimes when you just can’t see your way. And I think that’s where the faith in God comes in. You just have to be a believer.”
Read more: