Swanson dropped the microphone on the podium as fans erupted in cheers, before chanting “Freddie, Freddie.” Freeman smiled and laughed before clasping his hands in the air, as if praying that Swanson was right.
Catcher Travis d’Arnaud joined in a few moments later with his own plea: “Dansby said it best. Re-sign Freddie.” Second baseman Ozzie Albies followed suit: "Re-sign Freddie, no matter what. Let’s go!”
Friday’s parade through Atlanta and Cobb County celebrated the team’s first World Series title since 1995, clinched earlier in the week with a 4-2 series victory over the Houston Astros. Amid the festivities, Braves players and fans alike kept one eye on the future.
Freeman has just finished an eight-year, $135 million contract that he signed in 2014. Since joining the Braves in 2010, the first baseman has a slash line of .295/.384/.059 with 271 home runs and 941 RBIs. The reigning NL MVP also ranks in the top 10 of the team’s franchise records in WAR (43.1), games played (1,565) and total bases (2,934).
Freeman hit five home runs during Atlanta’s championship run, tied for the most by a player in one postseason in franchise history. While he didn’t address his impending contract discussion Friday, he did thank the team’s fans for their support.
“I’ve been asked a lot over the last few days since we won, has it hit me yet?” Freeman said. “I kept saying, ‘No, I’m just numb.’ But today, it’s hit me. We’re world champions forever.”
The man charged with the task of re-signing Freeman is General Manager Alex Anthopoulos, who contracted the coronavirus on Oct. 30 and missed the Game 6 win in Houston but was back among the Braves for Friday’s parade. Freeman has expressed his desire throughout the year to stay with the organization and affirmed that after Atlanta’s win.
“Everyone knows where my heart is," Freeman said on the Fox broadcast after the team’s victory over the Astros. "I’ve been here since I was 17 years old, almost half my life. ... It means everything to put on that Braves uniform everyday, so hopefully I can continue to do that.”
An estimated 300,000 to 400,000 people attended the downtown portion of the championship parade, according to Atlanta police. The two-part route started in the city’s downtown area — one bus full of players zoomed down Peachtree Street at a lightning pace — and ended in Cobb County at Truist Park, where fans decked in red and blue lined the streets.
As fans threw everything from shirts and hats to full beer cans toward the players’ buses, the Braves returned the favor. Reliever A.J. Minter shot-gunned a beer and threw the can back into the stands; right fielder Joc Pederson threw necklaces of his trademark pearls to the crowds on the sidewalks.
Pederson, who won a championship with the Los Angeles Dodgers last year, was experiencing his first parade after the Dodgers couldn’t hold theirs because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Everyone’s going nuts and [I’m] obviously enjoying the time, first time doing the parade, and this is one to remember,” Pederson said to Bally Sports South.
Fulton County Schools closed on Friday, allowing children across the Atlanta area to go to the parade and celebrate the title as well.
Also in attendance was Billye Aaron, the wife of Braves legend Hank Aaron who passed away in January of this year. The Braves’ season was defined by 44, the number that Aaron wore and one that was etched in center field at Truist Park all season. Atlanta won 44 games before the all-star break and exactly 44 games after it. It also won the World Series on the 44th week of the year.
“The spirit of Hank Aaron pervades this space,” Aaron said. “He is here with us. He loved the Atlanta Braves and I am so very, very happy to see these young men who have picked up the mantle and have carried it on.”
Braves Manager Brian Snitker said it was phenomenal and made him feel great about what the team did for the city. Snitker has been a member of the Atlanta organization since 1980.
“I’ll reiterate, like I told these guys the other night," Snitker told fans. “You are world champions for the rest of your life.”
For Swanson, who grew up in Marietta, Ga., and said he has been an Atlanta sports fan for most of his life, it was a particularly special moment.
“I really didn’t know what to expect,” the shortstop told Bally Sports South. “It’s so cool. I know how much this means to the city and just to see everyone coming out. Man, it’s unbelievable.”