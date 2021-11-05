Also in attendance was Billye Aaron, the wife of Braves legend Hank Aaron who passed away in January of this year. The Braves’ season was defined by 44, the number that Aaron wore and one that was etched in center field at Truist Park all season. Atlanta won 44 games before the all-star break and exactly 44 games after it. It also won the World Series on the 44th week of the year.