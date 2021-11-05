Horse players might look at Tripoli’s performance in the Grade 1 Awesome Again Stakes at Santa Anita and be disappointed. He finished fourth by 8¼ lengths to three other entrants in this field: Medina Sprit, Stilleto Boy and Express Train. However looking back at the race, it is clear Bob Baffert had Azul Coast push Tripoli wide on purpose, blocking him from making an early move on his other horse in the race, eventual winner Medina Spirit. Even after taking into account the extra distance Tripoli had to cover (64 feet), he still traveled almost as fast as Medina Spirit. If Tripoli had finished competitively in the top three in that race, his odds on Saturday are probably closer to 5-1 than his 15-1 morning line figure.
Here are three other long shots to consider in Saturday’s Breeders’ Cup races, with morning line odds as set by Del Mar.
No. 3 Edgeway (12-1), fourth race, Filly and Mare Sprint
This race drew a small field with looming favorite Gamine in the mix, yet it is hard to trust a horse whose trainer has been found guilty of multiple banned substance infractions, including two for Gamine herself. Bella Sofia and Ce Ce are the next logical choices, but Edgeway has something none of those three have: a win at Del Mar.
Edgeway won the Grade 3 Rancho Bernardo Handicap on this track in August, earning a 102 Brisnet speed figure, which is over the par figure for this race (101). It’s competitive with the speed figures Gamine (105) and Ce Ce (102) earned in their last outing, too. Edgeway also fires well off a layoff. If we include her maiden debut victory as coming off a layoff, she is 4 for 5 off layoffs in her career, an encouraging pattern match for an upset.
No. 11 Fast Boat (12-1), fifth race, Turf Sprint
The favorite in this race, Golden Pal, is vulnerable. The 3-year-old son of Uncle Mo has yet to earn a speed figure at or close to par — his career high is 94, earned last winter, and is four points lower than par for this race — and all of his turf sprint wins have come at 5½ furlongs. Maybe the shorter distance of five furlongs helps him, maybe not.
Instead, it makes sense to look for a price, and Fast Boat — who has two wins (one with a 100 Brisnet speed figure) and a second in his last three five-furlong attempts — fits the bill. His off-the-pace running style also sets him up nicely for what should be a speed duel up front, allowing him to pass tired horses around the far turn. If he can avoid a troubled trip, this is a good spot for him to hit the wire first.
No. 9 Sisfahan (12-1), 11th race, Turf
This little-known horse has six career starts, none outside of stakes company, with two wins, three second-place finishes and a third-place finish. His resume includes a victory in the Deutsches Derby, the German equivalent of the Kentucky Derby, in July and runner-up to Arc winner Torquator Tasso, one of the best turf horses in the world, in the Group 1 Grosser Preis von Baden stakes. In his last start, Sisfahan was third behind Alpinista, who beat Torquator Tasso in the Grosser Preis von Berlin stakes.
In other words, he’s shown he belongs in elite company and could surprise on Saturday.