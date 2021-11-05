Traylor has earned an extension; the former Texas high school coach is 15-5 at UTSA and sure to be a target just about any time a bigger in-state gig opens (like Texas Christian and Texas Tech have in recent weeks). The eagerness to get a deal done now makes sense.
And while everyone is going to say the right things at such a warm and fuzzy time, the chances Traylor’s tenure with the Roadrunners will last 12 or more years is slim; only 11 active FBS coaches are in their 12th season or more on the job after TCU’s firing of Gary Patterson.
The most striking part of it all is UTSA will go from paying its football coach $800,000 plus bonuses in 2020 to $2.5 million in 2022 (with regular pay bumps each year). The Roadrunners moved into a nicer neighborhood and wasted little time trying to fit in.
Then again, it fits with the American’s expansion strategy: Find schools in relatively big metro areas willing to invest heavily in football. The Roadrunners — unbeaten, just a decade removed from fielding their first team, located in one of the sport’s most talent-rich states and now throwing around significant money — are already doing their part to justify their promotion.
November reset
There are two things worth remembering about the sport’s playoff. No undefeated power conference team has missed the playoff in its seven-year history, and no team with more than one loss has ever earned an invitation.
While the latter point could change this year, it’s unlikely the first will. So Georgia, Michigan State, Oklahoma and Wake Forest all should be in win-out-and-get-in mode.
As for the one-loss bunch, it’s been pruned to seven programs: Alabama, Baylor, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma State and Oregon.
Toss unbeaten Cincinnati, which must keep winning and hope Notre Dame does the same, onto the list as well. The Bearcats, of course, dealt the Irish their only loss of the season last month.
That’s 12 teams, and chances are good the playoff field will ultimately be drawn from that group.
Five with the most at stake in Week 10
1a. Auburn and 1b. Texas A&M. Auburn, coming off a 31-20 defeat of Mississippi, heads to College Station for what is definitely an SEC eliminator for the Aggies (and possibly the Tigers, too). Texas A&M (6-2, 3-2 SEC) is coming off an open date and has already beaten Alabama at home, while Auburn (6-2, 3-1) stealthily finds itself in full control of its SEC West fate. Two-loss teams face slim playoff odds, but better than usual this year. The winner can harbor long-shot national title hopes for another week.
2. Air Force. The Falcons (6-2) are halfway to claiming the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy thanks to a 23-3 rout of Navy on Sept. 11. Troy Calhoun’s team can secure the prize — and a trip to the White House — for the first time since 2016 with a victory over Army (4-3) in Arlington, Tex.
3. Wake Forest. The schedule was always backloaded for the Demon Deacons (8-0), who will play a nonconference game against North Carolina (4-4). Ranked a program-record 10th in this week’s Associated Press poll, Wake Forest begins a stretch of three games out of four on the road with this trip to Chapel Hill.
4. Oregon. The Ducks (7-1, 4-1 Pac-12) aren’t facing a vintage Washington team, but the Huskies (4-4, 3-2) have climbed back into the North Division race with back-to-back defeats of Arizona and Stanford. The game is in Seattle, and if Washington is going to empty the musket against anyone, it figures to be their rivals in the Pacific Northwest. It’s not a game Oregon can take lightly.
5. Texas San Antonio. The Roadrunners (8-0, 4-0 Conference USA) continue to get some national attention as they take a perfect record into November. They visit Texas El Paso (6-2, 3-1), which is coming off its first league loss but is 4-0 at home this season, in what could very well be the most hyped game in UTSA history.
Heisman watch
1. RB Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State (1,194 yards, 14 TDs rushing; 8 catches, 36 yards, 1 TD receiving). Couldn’t have scripted a better Heisman moment. In the most notable game of the weekend, Walker rumbled for 197 yards and five touchdowns in a defeat of Michigan. He was the first player to run for five touchdowns against a top-10 team since Colorado’s Chris Brown did it against Nebraska in 2001. (Last week: 3)
2. QB Bryce Young, Alabama (2,453 yards, 26 TDs, 3 INTs passing; 40 yards, 2 TDs rushing). After an open date, the Crimson Tide gets a shot at LSU, a matchup that’s produced Heisman moments the past two years. Alabama’s DeVonta Smith had eight catches for 231 yards and three touchdowns against the Tigers last year, while LSU quarterback Joe Burrow torched the Tide for 393 yards and three touchdowns two years ago. (LW: 2)
3. QB Matt Corral, Mississippi (2,203 yards, 15 TDs, 2 INTs passing; 519 yards, 10 TDs rushing). The question with Corral isn’t with his performance against Auburn; his idea of an off night is still pretty enviable. But he did have an injury scare against the Tigers, briefly leaving with a twisted ankle, and that could lead to some caution from the Rebels. (LW: 1)
4. QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State (2,270 yards, 23 TDs, 3 INTs passing). Wasn’t quite as good against Penn State as he was against Rutgers, Maryland and Indiana, but that was to be expected. A 22-for-34, 305-yard, one-touchdown outing was enough to lead the Buckeyes past the Nittany Lions. (LW: 6)
5. RB Tyler Allgeier, Brigham Young (1,127 yards, 16 TDs rushing; 19 catches, 104 yards receiving). The FBS leader in rushing touchdowns had five of them (to go with a career-high 266 yards) while galloping over Virginia in a 66-49 victory to close out October. (Last week: Not ranked)
6. QB Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh (2,755 yards, 26 TDs, 3 INTs passing; 185 yards, 3 TDs rushing). Threw for 519 yards in a loss to Miami as the Panthers suffered their first ACC loss. Nonetheless, Pickett remains just a hair ahead of fellow ACC quarterbacks Sam Hartman of Wake Forest and Brennan Armstrong of Virginia, both of whom are enjoying stellar seasons. (LW: 5)