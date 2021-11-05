1a. Auburn and 1b. Texas A&M. Auburn, coming off a 31-20 defeat of Mississippi, heads to College Station for what is definitely an SEC eliminator for the Aggies (and possibly the Tigers, too). Texas A&M (6-2, 3-2 SEC) is coming off an open date and has already beaten Alabama at home, while Auburn (6-2, 3-1) stealthily finds itself in full control of its SEC West fate. Two-loss teams face slim playoff odds, but better than usual this year. The winner can harbor long-shot national title hopes for another week.