“We’re happy to have him back. He’s done a great job this last year, as everybody knows — great in the locker room, great with the fans, great with the media. We’re very excited to have him back,” Crane told reporters gathered for an end-of-season news conference at Minute Maid Park.
Dusty Baker has devoted his life to baseball. After another loss, he’s still not ready to walk away.
Baker took over the Astros after the 2019 season when then-manager A.J. Hinch was dismissed for his role in the team’s sign-stealing scandal. He has since led Houston to a 124-98 regular season record, two American League Championship Series and an American League pennant.
After the Astros lost Game 6 of the World Series on Tuesday night, several players said they hoped Baker would be back, as did Baker himself. But he spent the entire 2017 season being assured publicly that he would return to the Washington Nationals in 2018, only to see the team change course a week after its NLDS loss to the Chicago Cubs. He said this week he was “confident” things would be different with the Astros. He was right.
“[With San Francisco after the 2002 season], I was ready to go, and that was on me. In Washington I was ready to stay, and that was on the organization. Whereas here, we really wanted each other,” Baker told reporters Friday.
Baker will be without veteran pitching coach Brent Strom, who announced his retirement Tuesday night. Other than that, Astros General Manager James Click said, the team hopes the rest of the coaching staff can return.
The Astros should be well positioned to make another deep playoff run next year, though they will have some work to do on a roster that ran out of pitching down the stretch. Houston may also be parting ways with shortstop Carlos Correa, who is a free agent and has indicated that he believes his time as an Astro may be done, despite the organization suggesting it will try to re-sign him.
“We’re not afraid to spend the money if we think it makes the team better,” Crane told reporters Friday. “. . . Everyone knows what we need. We need a shortstop and we need some more pitching.”
They will not, however, need a manager. Baker will be back when spring training begins in West Palm Beach, Fla. — and this time, his son, Darren, will be able to head to work with him. Darren will probably be at minor league spring training with the Nationals, who share Ballpark of the Palm Beaches with Houston.