On Goodell’s latter point, Krishnamoorthi said in the statement: “While Commissioner Roger Goodell has told the press that victims and witnesses are free to take their story public, he should know many of them do not have that option. Daniel Snyder, the owner of the Washington Football Team, has saddled them with gag orders, preventing them from coming forward due to fear of retaliation. If the NFL and the WFT are serious about addressing, among other things, sexual harassment within their organizations, they must allow these individuals to speak freely.”