The latter request, which is new, suggests that Maloney may convene a hearing to shed further light on the NFL’s handling of the investigation into allegations of harassment and discrimination against the team. The league fined the team $10 million but didn’t punish Snyder personally.
On Oct. 21, Maloney and Krishnamoorthi sent a letter to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell requesting all documents and notes related to lawyer Beth Wilkinson’s nearly year-long investigation, as well as answers to questions about the league’s process in overseeing her work. The letter set a Nov. 4 deadline for compliance with both requests.
NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy indicated in a statement Friday that the league addressed the panel’s questions but continues to work on issues of confidentiality related to the requested documents.
“The NFL on Thursday submitted responses to the questions in the Committee’s October 21 letter,” McCarthy said in a written statement. “As we have discussed with the Committee, we are in the process of identifying responsive documents while working through issues of privilege and anonymity promised to participants in the investigation.”
The 45-member Committee on Oversight and Reform is the investigative arm of the House of Representatives, with broad latitude to probe governmental agencies and private businesses on matters it deems in the public interest. Its chair has the authority to convene public hearings on such matters and can issue subpoenas to compel the production of documents and information not willingly provided.
After receiving the congressional leaders’ five-page request for documents and information, Goodell said the NFL would “be cooperative” with Congress. But he also reiterated that the league would not disclose documents related to Wilkinson’s work, which presumably include notes on 150 interviews and 650,000 emails, citing the confidentiality promised to those who spoke to Wilkinson’s investigators.
Attorneys Lisa Banks and Debra Katz, who represent roughly 40 female former employees who made allegations of sexual harassment, have said the NFL’s rationale for not disclosing the report misrepresents the wishes of their clients, who they say wanted anonymity to prevent retaliation but expected a written report.
In Friday’s statement, Maloney and Krishnamoorthi called on the NFL and the team to provide “complete transparency on the NFL’s handling of the WFT’s hostile workplace culture.”
They cited Goodell’s previous remarks that the NFL would “be cooperative” with Congress and that witnesses “are welcome to be public if they wish to.”
On Goodell’s latter point, Krishnamoorthi said in the statement: “While Commissioner Roger Goodell has told the press that victims and witnesses are free to take their story public, he should know many of them do not have that option. Daniel Snyder, the owner of the Washington Football Team, has saddled them with gag orders, preventing them from coming forward due to fear of retaliation. If the NFL and the WFT are serious about addressing, among other things, sexual harassment within their organizations, they must allow these individuals to speak freely.”