Since then, Arnold relearned to walk, got a pair of Master’s degrees, rode a bicycle from San Antonio to Austin and climbed Mount Kilimanjaro. His stepson Mychal Cooper was always there — watching, listening, learning.
Cooper is now a senior captain on the Navy football team, and his leadership extends beyond the gridiron. He was voted captain of captains, the top leadership position among the captains of the Naval Academy’s 33 varsity teams. And he credits seeing Arnold’s personal and professional successes as one motivating factor that brought him to Navy.
“As a kid, that amazes you and you wonder how he got to be that way,” Cooper said. “And I think that it was the discipline. I think it was the traveling and maturity he gained from being in the service and being around the world.
“[The grenade] didn't affect our lives. He didn't complain about it all the time. He didn't become a grumpy, mean person or anything like that.”
Cooper and the Midshipmen face No. 8 Notre Dame in South Bend, Ind. on Saturday. Navy is looking for a second consecutive victory and its first against the Fighting Irish since 2016. Notre Dame has won eight of the last nine meeting between the rivals.
Among Navy’s captains will be Cooper, whose path to Annapolis — and to developing into a leader at an institution full of them — began by watching Arnold and his mother, Anquionett Arnold-Holiday, set an example at home. His mother put herself through Concordia University in Austin while raising two young children alone, and still excelled academically. When Cooper and his sister were in high school in San Antonio, both Arnold-Holiday and Arnold were working on master’s degrees. The family would come home, have dinner together and then break off for homework. Report card season was a family affair.
Cooper, who was captain of his high school and preparatory school football teams, paid attention to his parents’ approach.
“We’ve had very candid conversations about when I got injured,” Arnold said. “I had a choice and I had a family to take care of. I had things to do. Getting injured and losing a limb wasn’t in my plans, but it is what it is and I had to adapt and figure out, okay, how do I bring income?
“The kids have seen that. They saw what their life was like before we had bachelor’s degrees. They saw how much time and effort and work we put into getting a bachelor’s degree and how our life improved. And then they saw us work and get our master’s degrees and then how our life improved. So I think they understand — both Mychal and his sister understand — you put the work in and the reward will come whether or not anybody sees it or acknowledges it.”
Cooper’s work was acknowledged with, among other things, the captain of captains designation. Former Navy center Ford Higgins earned the same honor two years ago and remembers the retreat to Gettysburg, Pa. with the other captains where he was voted in. There were guest speakers, camaraderie-building exercises and an outing to the Civil War battlefield. On the last day, three finalists gave speeches explaining why they should be the choice. The captain of captain serves as the intermediary between the varsity teams, the administration and the rest of the student body. He or she is the voice for varsity athletics, Higgins said.
“It’s an incredible, incredible honor,” Higgins said. “You want to hold the standard of the Naval Academy and keep those values and morals true. And that’s why the position exists in a way that you can hold everyone to the standard, whether varsity athlete or not.
“Being that positive light and that positive energy can bring so much value to any organization or any unit in a way that it's contagious. And it starts at the top.”
Cooper said he has three things he wants to focus on in the role. Maintaining athletic success for every program. Encouraging varsity teams to support other programs that don’t get the same attention or attendance as the most popular sports. And breaking down a divide that has developed between varsity athletes and the rest of the student body — which can be contentious at times. Ultimately, the focus is on service to others, which fits Cooper perfectly. Wide receivers at Navy have to be less concerned with their individual achievements than with team success; the Midshipmen throw the ball only a few times a game, and receivers spend most of their time blocking. That’s not exactly the dream of most receivers playing at the FBS level.
“You have to have pride in everything you do,” Cooper said. “As a receiver, you have to be just as excited to catch a ball, catch a touchdown as you are to block for somebody catching the ball, block for somebody running a touchdown.”
His parents chuckle as they think back on Cooper growing up. He’s been throwing the two-finger peace sign in pictures since he was a toddler and used to play tuba in the band. Stepdad and stepson had a long talk about leadership when Cooper was a junior in high school, trying to be an example for receivers who were upperclassmen. Arnold believes that was his “leadership lightbulb moment.”
“He’s always had a gravitational pull,” Arnold-Holiday said. “He just kind of fits in every circle.
“Ever since he was little-little, he’s always had a personality.”