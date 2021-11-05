On race day, his morning will start at 2 or 3 a.m. in Staten Island near the starting line, where he will begin to spot check parts of the course with his team. Then he’ll meet with members of the media before heading to Fort Wadsworth and prepping for the first group of athletes to start at 8 a.m. He’ll follow most of the race and then head to the finish line in Central Park, where he will remain until cleanup is finished. In total, his day will probably last almost 24 hours.