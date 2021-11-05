She knew there was a significant event that brought people in from around the world, but she didn’t quite understand what it was until 2001, the year her son worked to help put on the marathon for the first time.
Twenty years later, Metellus is the New York City Marathon’s race director — the first Black director of a World Marathon Major — and Sunday’s event is the biggest moment of his professional life at a race that holds a special place in his heart.
“I think it’s a goal that we all have, you just strive for greatness,” Metellus said. “I don’t think I ever woke up every single day thinking, ‘I’m going to be a race director of a marathon.’ I just did my job. I really love what I do.”
Metellus, 47, first got into running as a student at All Hallows High, where he joined the cross-country team. He is the first to admit he wasn’t a great runner, but more important than his personal bests were the lessons he learned that propelled him toward his career.
“I love the team approach, particularly with cross-country,” Metellus said. “Running may be seen as a singular sport that one individual does, but no one sees the behind-the-scenes work with the coaches and your teammates and your family and your friends. They all help you get to the finish line.”
That team approach was critical for Metellus, who began work as a race organizer, helping to stage cross-country bicycling events and marathons around the world.
Over the years, he gained experience working on every aspect of race-planning, and he developed a well-rounded knowledge of how major events operate.
“I’ve done all the things: the start, the course, the finish, helping set up, helping break down,” Metellus said. “It’s less like a ladder and more like an obstacle course, you know, like, some things would be really easy and quick, and some things would take a little bit of time to learn and master. But you keep moving forward.”
Mettellus’s work has taken him from domestic locations such as D.C. and Seattle to foreign islands and countries such as Aruba and Ireland, but New York City remains his hometown race. He has worked on 12 New York City Marathons with the New York Road Runners, the organization that stages the event, and run in two.
Metellus never dreamed he would be the race director of such a personally meaningful event, but he said earning the job came as a result of loving the work and working alongside great people. One of those colleagues was former NYRR chief executive Mary Wittenberg, who became the first female race director of the marathon in 2005. Now Metellus will break another barrier himself, and he hopes to use the opportunity to be a light for others after him.
“We just keep knocking walls down and keep creating more opportunities for more people,” Metellus said. “Not just in running but hopefully in all types of industries.”
Metellus finds parallels between working on a marathon and running in one: The work that goes into training for the final 26.2-mile run is similar to all the work that goes into the preparation for the event itself. As he puts it, “grind now, shine later.”
On race day, his morning will start at 2 or 3 a.m. in Staten Island near the starting line, where he will begin to spot check parts of the course with his team. Then he’ll meet with members of the media before heading to Fort Wadsworth and prepping for the first group of athletes to start at 8 a.m. He’ll follow most of the race and then head to the finish line in Central Park, where he will remain until cleanup is finished. In total, his day will probably last almost 24 hours.
Metellus is anticipating a jolt of energy from the runners and from the city for an in-person event almost two years in the making after the coronavirus pandemic forced last year’s race to go virtual. And at the finish, about four miles away from where he grew up, he’ll be thinking about his life journey, and specifically his roots.
Back in 2008, Metellus was able to run New York City for the first time. Waiting at the finish line was his mother.
“It was full circle, you know,” Metellus said about seeing Ines, who died in 2016. “The event that she got and understood what I did professionally, to be there physically to see me cross the finish line was one of the greatest memories ever.
“I wish my parents were alive to celebrate and see this moment.”
