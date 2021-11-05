But even with all that, Washington is 5-1-4 and continues to rack up points in a tough Metropolitan Division. Its only regulation loss came Monday night against the Tampa Bay Lightning.
The glaring loss of Backstrom, the Capitals’ steady star center, is still an ever-present reality, though.
Backstrom, who is rehabbing an injured hip, is eligible to come off long-term injured reserve Saturday. But Capitals General Manager Brian MacLellan said Thursday that Washington is still being cautious with his return. Backstrom has been skating by himself for the past three weeks and has yet to practice with the team. It appears unlikely he will play Saturday night, when Washington faces the Philadelphia Flyers at Capital One Arena.
MacLellan said Backstrom’s progress has been “slow and steady.”
“We are cautious here,” MacLellan said. “I think we have a good plan. We are going to make sure he is at the right place at the right time. We are not hurrying him. I think the concern is setbacks all the time with the injury that we are dealing with, and I think our trainer has a good plan and we will take our time with it.”
Oshie, who was injured Oct. 27 after blocking a shot with his foot, is still listed as week-to-week and is on injured reserve. MacLellan said Oshie did not need any procedures and is just going through the natural healing process.
MacLellan expects Oshie, who has been in a walking boot, on the ice in some capacity next week. Mantha, meanwhile, was placed on injured reserve Friday.
Beyond their injury concerns, the Capitals’ other big question mark comes in net. MacLellan said he still needs to see growth from Washington’s two goalies, Ilya Samsonov and Vitek Vanecek, both of whom have had their share of ups and downs to open the year.
Samsonov was pulled in the second period of Thursday’s loss after allowing three goals on 18 shots. Vanecek has been consistent but still has not shown enough for a No. 1 role.
“They need to continue to get better,” MacLellan said of the goalie tandem. “I think it’s tough to evaluate them at this point. They have not played enough. There is not a big enough sample size. But over the next 10 games here I think we need growth out of both goalies.”
Despite the injury woes — which have led to unexpected, inexperienced faces in the lineup — MacLellan is generally pleased with his group’s start.
“There’s a lot of positives to our start to the year,” MacLellan said. “Good system. We’ve really grasped what [Coach Peter Laviolette] has wanted to do.”
The line of Alex Ovechkin, Evgeny Kuznetsov and Tom Wilson has been leading the way. Wilson has seven assists and notched his first goal of the season Thursday, while Kuznetsov has five goals and eight assists. Ovechkin, who scored his 740th career goal Thursday, has 10 goals in 10 games to go along with eight assists.
“He looks like he is having fun,” MacLellan said of Ovechkin. “He came in great shape, he’s got a good attitude, and he is motivated to score some goals.”
Rookies Connor McMichael and Hendrix Lapierre have also contributed early on. McMichael, who has shown continued growth, scored his first NHL goal Thursday.
“He’s doing a good job,” MacLellan said of McMichael. “His game has continued to grow, too. His play without the puck, pace of play, he’s improving in all aspects of his game.”
Lapierre has also been an unexpected positive for management, according to MacLellan, though the 19-year-old has been a healthy scratch the past two games. He played in five games this season and has averaged nine minutes a night. Once he plays in 10 games, his entry level contract kicks in.
MacLellan did not say whether Washington plans to send Lapierre down before that occurs but said the organization will “do what is best for him development-wise.”
“He’s done a great job up until this point,” MacLellan said. “I think everything he’s done has benefited his growth, off-ice stuff, being around the guys, off-ice workouts, practicing with the big club, and at some point here we are going to make a decision on what is best for him moving forward, to grow his game.”