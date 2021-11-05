The game came down to the final minute as Patriot, down by seven, pieced together one last drive. The Pioneers had trailed Battlefield for much of the evening, but that work seemed to pay off when junior Gabe Bigbee caught a 23-yard touchdown pass with 40 seconds left. The Pioneers (7-3) decided to go for two, putting the ball in the hands of running back Keith Jenkins, who had been a force all night.