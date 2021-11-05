Simple enough.
“We wouldn’t have it any other way,” senior defensive lineman Wesley Williams said. “All season we’ve approached every game the same way, and the next game is always the biggest game. And this one was a battle.”
The Bobcats completed that task in thrilling fashion Friday in Nokesville, earning a 42-41 victory over the Pioneers to move to 10-0 and earn the Cedar Run District title. They will enter the postseason as just the third team in program history to finish the regular season undefeated.
The game came down to the final minute as Patriot, down by seven, pieced together one last drive. The Pioneers had trailed Battlefield for much of the evening, but that work seemed to pay off when junior Gabe Bigbee caught a 23-yard touchdown pass with 40 seconds left. The Pioneers (7-3) decided to go for two, putting the ball in the hands of running back Keith Jenkins, who had been a force all night.
But Jenkins was stuffed just short of the goal line, giving the Bobcats a perfect ending to a perfect regular season.
“That’s what good defense is all about — aiming to change the game to help your team,” Williams said. “We got a chance to do that, and we pulled through when we needed to.”
Senior quarterback Isaiah Walters led a dynamic offensive attack for Battlefield, running for two touchdowns and throwing for another. The Bobcats also got a boost from special teams, which returned two kickoffs for touchdowns.
"Rivalries require your all,” Walters said. “And now we just need to go treat every playoff game like a rivalry game.”
The Battlefield-Patriot rivalry has been in place since 2012, when the latter program was started. Thanks to a scheduling quirk, the two teams played twice this season for the first time, with the previous game taking place in early September. That game ended in a 21-6 victory for the Bobcats. Friday’s game played out much differently, but the atmosphere — and the result — was the same.
“Games like this are the reason why you coach high school football,” Bobcats Coach Greg Hatfield said. “I get excited when I see these kids excited and the school community excited. It’s just fun.”
