Beckham’s career has not fulfilled the promise of that moment, in part because of how that moment affected Beckham. Those close to him describe him as a sensitive person who wants to please others. The sudden fame he attracted rattled him. “It’s almost Pre-Catch and After Catch,” said former Giants director player of personnel Marc Ross, who had a strong hand in drafting Beckham. “After that, he just became such a phenomenon. His aura, his personality kind of took on a life of its own. He became so popular. He was 21, 22 at the time, still growing and learning.”