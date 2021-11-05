“They’re going to love him,” former Browns offensive tackle Joe Thomas said in the summer of 2019. “He’s got a chance to be one of the all-time Cleveland icons.”
The end between Beckham and the Browns apparently came with a fizzle. The last pass intended for him sailed over his head and sealed a defeat, his arms not extended as a Pittsburgh Steelers defender closed in. Early this week, his father posted a lengthy video on Instagram of plays when Beckham appeared open and quarterback Baker Mayfield did not throw him the ball. Beckham’s friend LeBron James shortly thereafter tweeted #FreeOBJ. At worst, it was a campaign Beckham orchestrated in a transparent effort to be traded before Tuesday’s deadline. At best, it was a coincidental groundswell from supporters that could cause dissension and that Beckham did nothing to stifle.
Whatever happened, the Browns seem to have concluded that Beckham was no longer worth the trouble. The Browns are finalizing contractual details that should lead to them releasing Beckham, Pro Football Talk and Yahoo! Sports reported. Less than three seasons after Beckham arrived from New York with immense fanfare, he would depart a franchise that has grown into an NFL contender largely without his contribution.
The Browns, a disappointing 4-4, will be unaffected by Beckham’s absence on the field, a fact that is both staggering and undeniable. After Beckham’s season-ending injury last year, the Browns went 6-3 in the regular season and stomped the Pittsburgh Steelers for the franchise’s first playoff victory in its new iteration. This year, Beckham has 17 receptions for 232 yards, catching half the passes intended for him and scoring no touchdowns.
Beckham’s career is at a crossroads. It would be imprudent to dismiss the chance that an athlete of Beckham’s caliber and pedigree could revive his career with a new team. Randy Moss’s career spiraled in Oakland during his age-29 season, and at age 30 he arrived in New England and produced one of great seasons in NFL history. But Beckham turned 29 on Friday, no longer young for the NFL. His last season averaging more than 65 yards per game came in 2018, an eternity ago in this league.
Beckham is something nobody who watched him as a rookie could have foreseen. He is an ordinary player. Injuries have robbed him of his breathtaking athleticism. He wears the pain he is constantly playing through. Coaches and teammates have raved about his practice and training habits, but many of them also saw a lifestyle incompatible with longevity. At the same time, the level of play at the receiver position has exploded. Sometimes, announcers will refer to a one-handed catch as an “Odell.” But there are a lot of Odells these days.
In his career, playoffs included, Beckham has appeared in 89 of a possible 122 games, including 45 of the past 74. Beckham had two 100-yard receiving games in Cleveland, none since Week 6 of 2019. Beckham caught seven touchdowns during his Browns tenure. Over the same timespan, 109 other NFL players recorded at least seven receiving touchdowns.
It has been difficult to see Beckham as anything other than extraordinary since the play that distorted everything. In Week 12 of 2014, his rookie season, Beckham snared a twisting, diving-backward, one-handed touchdown catch on Sunday night against the Dallas Cowboys. It launched him into instant superstardom. Adults gravitated to him. Kids styled their hair like him.
“He didn’t know how big New York was,” Adam Henry, Beckham’s position coach at LSU and with the Browns, said in the summer of 2019. “It was forever changed after that catch. It was just, his life changed.”
Beckham’s career has not fulfilled the promise of that moment, in part because of how that moment affected Beckham. Those close to him describe him as a sensitive person who wants to please others. The sudden fame he attracted rattled him. “It’s almost Pre-Catch and After Catch,” said former Giants director player of personnel Marc Ross, who had a strong hand in drafting Beckham. “After that, he just became such a phenomenon. His aura, his personality kind of took on a life of its own. He became so popular. He was 21, 22 at the time, still growing and learning.”
Beckham’s behavior in his final Giants seasons distracted from his performance. He partied on a boat the week before a playoff game. He fought with a kicking net. One offseason, he appeared in a video near a woman, a pizza and what appeared to be a white powder. He trashed Eli Manning in an interview alongside Lil Wayne.
The trade to Cleveland offered Beckham a chance to restart his career. Not even three seasons later, Beckham needs another reset. This time is different. When Beckham arrived in Cleveland, there were no questions about what he could do on a football field. There are now, and how Beckham answers them will define the rest of a career in danger of never fulfilling its immense promise.