Entering this camp, Trey Smack’s name came up only in rumors. Some people heard there was a teenager who could kick the ball 80 yards, but that was mere gossip until Smack kicked the ball off the field’s scoreboard from about 70 yards away at the camp.
Many Division I players begin kicking at a young age, but Smack, a senior at Severna Park, didn’t play football and start kicking until August 2019. In less than two years, he learned about the thorough, challenging and expensive recruitment process for kickers, seizing his opportunities and committing to Florida in June.
“He's probably in the same level as anyone to come out of that area in a very long time,” said Jamie Kohl, the director of Kohl’s Kicking, which compiles one of the nation’s most dependable kicking prospect rankings.
After most of his shots soared over the goal during his freshman soccer season at Severna Park, Smack tried out for the junior varsity football team as a sophomore. He moved between position groups, including linebacker, tight end, offensive line and defensive back. Then, some players showed Coach Mike Wright videos of Smack kicking at Kinder Farm Park the previous year.
In those videos, Smack began by kicking short field goals, but as he kept converting them, he kept moving farther back until he missed a 55-yarder. Smack didn’t realize the impressiveness of his feat, but Wright did and placed him on the varsity squad.
“I was actually kind of mad that I got pulled up to varsity,” said Smack, who is the 6-foot-2 and 195 pounds. “I kind of wanted to stay on JV and play with all my buddies because originally I wanted to go to college for lacrosse.”
That October, Libby Smack and other parents were chatting during a lacrosse tournament in Columbia. Libby said Trey played football — but not really, she said, because he’s a kicker. Another parent said he would help Libby connect with former NFL kicker Matt Stover, who spent the majority of his 19-year career with the Baltimore Ravens. Libby, a Philadelphia Eagles fan, had never heard of him.
The next month, Smack kicked in front of Stover at McDonogh School in Owings Mills. Most young kickers Stover learns about don’t pan out. But when he heard the loud thump Smack created when he contacted the ball with his right foot, Stover was sold.
“I can tell you if a kid can kick the ball on the first kick,” said Stover, who saw more potential in Smack as a kicker than a punter. “Either you can do it or you can’t. I’ve coached a lot of kickers, and there are times when you teach them what to do and how to do something in particular, and they just can’t get it. But with Trey, it was like, ‘This is what you need to do, and this is why.’ And then he gets it and executes it right away.”
When the coronavirus pandemic shut everything down in March 2020, Smack hopped Severna Park’s fence to train. The lacrosse goals were locked, so he figured he would practice kicking. He set up a tripod, recorded himself kicking from various angles on his iPhone and sent the videos to Stover for feedback. Custodians quit asking Smack to leave, instead requesting he arrive after they left at 3:30 p.m.
With the guidance of his new kicking connections, Smack attended his initial Kohl’s Kicking camp in June 2020 in Philadelphia. Soon after the event, Smack was shocked to see Kohl’s Kicking ranked him the nation’s ninth-best kicking prospect and invited him to its national scholarship camp the next month in Gatlinburg, Tenn.
By the end of the July camp, which featured roughly 800 participants, coaches asked Libby why Smack didn’t kick earlier. “I don’t know,” Libby recalled saying. “We’ve been in Maryland playing lacrosse.” Smack entered the fall as one of the top three kickers in the nation.
Multiple Division I colleges offered Smack a scholarship after seeing him kick, and he settled on Florida, one of the nation’s best programs at developing players at the position.
Scholarship offers are typically elusive for kickers. Most programs can allocate one scholarship per season to a kicker. Experts say only the country’s top 20 kicking prospects have legitimate opportunities to earn a scholarship. Meanwhile, colleges provide scholarships to multiple players at most other positions.
Woodgrove kicker Kollin Samaha attended Kohl’s Kicking’s national camp in July and earned a No. 58 ranking among Class of 2022 kickers. However, Samaha said he has only been in contact with one college — Division III Bridgewater (Va.).
That’s despite Samaha’s family pouring money into assisting his recruitment. Camps can cost as much as $1,000, and that rises when accounting for travel and hotel expenses. High-level kicking instructors often charge $400 or so for each lesson.
There also are few examples to follow in the D.C. area. Unlike many states farther south, where kicking year-round is more feasible, this area only periodically sends kickers to Power Five programs.
“I knew it was going to be a struggle,” said Samaha, whose dream school is Coastal Carolina. “It just makes you get down about it sometimes.”
Smack was fortunate because some trainers lightened fees based on his potential. This fall, Smack helped Severna Park (6-2) post its best regular season record since 2006, converting five field goals, including a 52-yarder, and forcing touchbacks on 37 of his 45 kickoffs. The Anne Arundel County program received a bye this week to begin the Maryland 4A/3A playoffs.
Smack aspires to kick in the NFL, but he hasn’t had much time to envision that dream — given that two years ago he was convinced he would play lacrosse in college.
“In the Severna Park area, you really don’t hear about football players going anywhere outside of Maryland or to big colleges,” said Smack, who volunteers as a coach for the local Green Hornets youth football team. “I really hope I inspired a couple of kids.”
Read more: