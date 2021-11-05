Three years later, Wendel, the Blue Devils’ quarterback, has a chance to cement this season’s team in Springbrook history along with his father’s. Maryland’s athletic association allowed the state’s 182 public school programs to qualify for the playoffs after chunks of the early-season schedule were canceled because of the pandemic.
In the first round of the Maryland 4A/3A playoffs Friday night, Wendel paced Springbrook to a 28-8 home win over Kennedy for the program’s first playoff victory since 1994.
“We’d talk about stories of the games he played and the conditions and the type of plays he made,” said Wendel, a senior who scored two touchdowns Friday. “Me and my brother would just listen. To finally be a part of the program, and now we’re winning in the playoffs, it makes me feel ecstatic. I don’t even have words to describe it.”
Springbrook (4-6) and Kennedy (3-7) may have missed the playoffs if not for the pandemic expansion. Springbrook, which won six state championships between 1979 and 1989, has not finished with a winning record since 2010, the last year it made the playoffs.
Kennedy previously appeared in the playoffs in 2007, losing in the first round but finishing 8-3. Since then, the Cavaliers haven’t won more than three games in a season, enduring losing streaks of 27 and 17 games.
Friday’s opportunity was especially meaningful for players on both teams, many of whom live in Silver Spring, because of their daily challenges. Coaches said some have endured food insecurity and lack resources to build skills and exposure, while others have balanced football with supervising siblings daily after school.
Each head coach, who took over their program in 2018, saw Friday’s playoff game as a chance to show their programs’ progress after they lacked enough players to field varsity and junior varsity squads when they were hired.
“We’re going to be the team to put this school back on the map,” Springbrook running back Kameron Reynolds said. “We’re slowly but surely doing it.”
Springbrook’s postseason journey continues next week at Sherwood, the region’s top seed. But Coach Dustin Jeter ensured his team’s milestone would be remembered. After speaking with his players on the field following the game, and announcing they would have an off-day Saturday, Jeter asked the team to gather in front of the scoreboard for a picture. He didn’t join them, instead shooting a photo on his iPhone.
“The idea of changing the playoff structure was kind of a controversial thing,” Jeter said. “But I’m really excited for our seniors to be able to get to play at least one more time, and hopefully many more times.”
