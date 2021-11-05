On Friday afternoon, with Visitation one score from winning the league title, the junior midfielder sent her penalty kick into the left side of the net at Episcopal High in Alexandria. The referee then blew his whistle, signaling Visitation’s 0-0 (4-2) win over Potomac School for its first ISL title since 2009.
“It didn’t feel to me, in the moment, any different than any of my players,” Carey Burke said. “It was only a minute after that I was like, ‘That was my kid.’ I switched into mom mode.”
Seven weeks ago, the coach stood on the visitors’ sideline at Maret School as she and her team captains provided the Cubs (13-4) a reality check. While Visitation is normally one of the ISL’s top teams, the Cubs had dropped their initial two conference games, including a 1-0 loss to Maret that afternoon.
“We had this moment where it’s like, ‘We’re not better than anybody in the ISL,’ ” Carey said. “We may believe and think that we can beat anybody, but right now we’re 0-2.”
Visitation did not lose another ISL game and beat Sidwell Friends, which won the past two league titles, in double-overtime in Wednesday’s semifinals.
One weekend every fall, Visitation hosts on its campus a Christmas market called Esprit De Noel. On the opening Friday, students depart school early to join the festivities. But when the soccer players left early Friday, they found a quiet classroom, ate their lunch and focused on their game, hoping to return to the market Saturday as champions.
Friday was the players’ third game in five days, but Visitation dedicated four practices last week to penalty kicks to prepare for the moment that arrived Friday.
“I had faith in my team making their shots, and I had faith in myself to save them; I had great coaching for it,” Visitation goalkeeper Ali Grant said. “A lot of faith in a lot of people.”
Grant prevented the Panthers (9-7-2) from converting their first two penalty shots, and Visitation made all of its tries, capped by Burke’s. She was introduced to the sport at age 2 by her mother, who played soccer at the University of Mary Washington.
“She was the one who really put me on the path,” Emily Burke said. “And I don’t plan to stop anytime soon.”
As Visitation players jumped around the black ISL banner on the field, the game’s final sequence hit Carey when she stepped away to speak with her husband, Brian.
“Oh my god — our girl,” she told him. “I didn’t know whether to open my eyes or close my eyes. That was beautiful.”
Read more: