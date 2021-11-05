Most likely, they simply grew tired of playing so far below the high bar they set for themselves during a 5-1 start.
Whatever the catalyst, the Wizards on Friday looked far more like the snappy scorers from the first six games, zooming past an electric young Memphis Grizzlies team for a 115-87 win, ending a two-game losing streak with a blowout that looked nothing if not routine.
Davis Bertans missed his second straight game with a left ankle sprain, but Washington (6-3) fared just fine without its sharpshooter, more than making up for his production at the three-point line by getting into rhythm in the first half. The Wizards made 8 of 16 from beyond the arc before walking into the locker room, and the scoring was well distributed among the starters — including Kyle Kuzma, who added three three-pointers in the first half two days after leaving a game early with a right forearm contusion.
Bradley Beal had 17 points on an efficient 7-of-12 shooting (though he continued to struggle from three, missing all three of his attempts). He also had seven of the Wizards’ season-high 34 assists, helping six other players score in double figures. Backup center Montrezl Harrell added 18 points and eight rebounds.
On the other end, Washington did a commendable job disrupting Memphis star Ja Morant, who had 11 points on 4-of-17 shooting as the Grizzlies dropped to 5-4. Morant entered Friday’s matchup averaging 27 points, tied for fourth in the NBA.
“The overall effort from start to finish was dramatically better,” Coach Wes Unseld Jr. said.
Here’s what you need to know from the win:
One-two punch on defense
Guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and center Daniel Gafford were critical in setting the defensive tone on Morant.
Gafford officially recorded just two blocks, though he was so active at the rim it felt like more, and was a perfect backstop compliment to Caldwell-Pope, who often picked up Morant on the perimeter. The guard ended the night with a plus-23 defensive rating, and the Grizzlies never got a chance to get in rhythm after the first quarter. They shot 35.4 percent from the floor and a paltry 19.4 percent from three.
“For me, it’s no film. It’s more personnel, reading what they like to do,” Caldwell-Pope said. “… I just try to go out there and play my defense. I’m forcing him to do things that he don’t want to do. It was good tonight.”
Gafford, who has shown a tendency to pick up fouls early, was efficient and denied Morant space in the paint where he thrives.
“Really just focusing on making him finish over length, that was my main thing, trying my best to stay out of foul trouble,” Gafford said. “… I’ve always seen [on film] that whenever I go fully contest verticality, I always come down leaving one of my arms. So that was my main focus, just mainly contest, high hands and having him finish over me.”
Neto on fire
Late in the third quarter, 6-foot-1 Raul Neto drove at 6-8 Xavier Tillman Sr. only to lose his footing in the paint, ending up on the floor, but was still able to pull off a crafty bounce-pass to Kuzma at the rim. Minutes later, he used both hands to heave a sharp pass to a driving Aaron Holiday from the top of the key. Both plays showcased why Neto is so valuable to the Wizards.
The Brazilian native has been a spectacular pest off the bench since arriving in Washington last season. He entered Friday averaging 8.3 points in 21.7 minutes and shooting 49 percent from the floor. He improved on those numbers with 15 points in 26 minutes on 7 of 8 shooting. He also had five rebounds and three assists.
The numbers are impressive, but Neto’s fearlessness doesn’t always show up in the box score. He’s a two-way player capable of taking the ball coast to coast and creating his own shot when necessary, which is exactly the type of energy Washington needs off the bench. And when they’re cooking offensively, he can push the pace.
“He’s going to bring that energy. He’s kind of a sparkplug in that role,” Unseld said. “He’s going to defend; he’s going to push the pace; he gets downhill. And he’s looking to share the ball, and it becomes contagious. Just his level of pace, his intensity, its invaluable to have. It’s a change, most nights, from our first group. He pushes that balance, which I like.”
Deep success
Like much of the rest of the league, the Wizards have struggled at the three-point line this season. But to compliment 66 points in the paint, they had their second-best shooting night from beyond the arc Friday, making 10 of 25. Their best was the home opener against the Indiana Pacers in which they made 19 of 38.