Davis Bertans missed his second straight game with a left ankle sprain, but Washington (6-3) fared just fine without its sharpshooter, more than making up for his production at the three-point line by getting into rhythm in the first half. The Wizards made 8 of 16 from beyond the arc before walking into the locker room, and the scoring was well distributed among the starters — including Kyle Kuzma, who added three three-pointers in the first half two days after leaving a game early with a right forearm contusion.