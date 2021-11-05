“Xavi is an important part of Al-Sadd’s history and we wish him success. Xavi informed us a few days ago of his desire to go to Barcelona at this particular time, because of the critical stage his hometown club is going through, and we understand this and decided not to stand in his way,” Al Sadd chief executive Turki Al-Ali said on Twitter. “Xavi and his family will remain welcome in Doha, and our relationship will continue.”