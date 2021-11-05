Enter Xavi, one of the most decorated players in soccer history over a club and international career that spanned two decades. As a playmaking midfielder for Barcelona, he helped it to eight league titles, seven Copa del Rey championships and four Champions League conquests.
Xavi, 41, finished his playing career at Al Sadd and became its manager upon retirement. The club said Barcelona has paid the release clause, reportedly around $5.76 million, as stipulated in his contract.
“Xavi is an important part of Al-Sadd’s history and we wish him success. Xavi informed us a few days ago of his desire to go to Barcelona at this particular time, because of the critical stage his hometown club is going through, and we understand this and decided not to stand in his way,” Al Sadd chief executive Turki Al-Ali said on Twitter. “Xavi and his family will remain welcome in Doha, and our relationship will continue.”
In his two full seasons at Al Sadd, Xavi led the club to three Qatari trophies but never past the round of 16 of the Asian Football Confederation’s Champions League. Al Sadd leads the Qatar Stars League with eight wins in nine matches this season and is unbeaten over its past 36 league games.
Barcelona President Joan Laporta reportedly had been wary of Xavi’s top-flight managerial inexperience, saying at a news conference last Friday that he “is in a learning process, evolving.” But the team’s continued distress forced the issue.
“The idea is to coach Barcelona. I have never hidden that,” Xavi said recently. “That’s my objective and my dream. I don’t know if it will happen or not, if they will need me or not.”
According to reports, Barcelona interim manager Sergi Barjuán will remain in place for Saturday’s match at Celta Vigo, with Xavi taking over after the upcoming international break. His first match will be at home against Catalan rival Espanyol on Nov. 20.
Koeman had been in place since August 2020 and led Barcelona to a Copa del Rey title last season. But it only managed a third-place league finish and exited last season’s Champions League in the round of 16, the first time it failed to reach at least the quarterfinals since 2007.
Should Barcelona fail to defeat Benfica on Nov. 23, it will miss the Champions League knockout stage for the first time in 20 years.
Despite being one of the world’s most valuable franchises, Barcelona has felt the pinch of rising player salaries — reportedly a world-high $559 million in total this season — as it sought to keep its place atop Spain and Europe. Its unusual ownership structure makes things even more difficult — Barcelona is owned by its 142,000 members, who must approve all financial decisions.