“I was frustrated,” she recalled this week. “I could feel myself stiffening up like, ‘I need to score, I need to score.’ Once the regular season started, I was able to get myself into a place where I felt I could just play.”
Hatch scored in the opener against Orlando, and over a turbulent 5½-month season the goals have flowed. She led the league with a career-high 10, earning her the Golden Boot award and a place among five finalists for the NWSL’s MVP trophy.
With Hatch in good form and the team unbeaten in competitive matches since August, the third-seeded Spirit (11-7-6) will make its first playoff appearance in five years at 5:30 p.m. Sunday against the No. 6 North Carolina Courage (9-9-6) at Audi Field.
Washington’s success is largely attributed to the players’ collective resolve amid allegations of misconduct by a former coach and executives, an ownership dispute and two forfeits for pandemic violations.
Individual performances, though, have also provided a major lift: Trinity Rodman’s standout rookie year, Ashley Sanchez’s emergence as a premier attacker and Hatch’s return to her scoring ways.
Hatch’s goals have been sprinkled throughout the season, including two-goal efforts in July against North Carolina — the team that drafted her second overall, behind U.S. World Cup star Rose Lavelle, in 2017 — and against Louisville last month.
A week later, she connected during a 2-0 away upset against OL Reign, the No. 2 seed that will await the Spirit-Courage winner in a Nov. 14 semifinal in Tacoma, Wash.
At the start of the season, then-coach Richie Burke told Hatch, 26, he thought the Golden Boot was a realistic goal.
“Richie threw that around, but that was just something in the back of my mind — a goal but not something I was focusing on,” Hatch said. “I definitely felt more responsibility this year, but at the same time, there is this Catch-22 because if you focus on that too much, it’s really hard for the goals to come. That’s how I felt in the [preseason] Challenge Cup” when she went scoreless in four matches.
Once the regular season started, she said she focused on “trying to play more free and putting myself in the best situations to get those opportunities.”
“It was recognizing that progress, recognizing those little victories and wanting more,” she said.
Goal scorers need suppliers, and Hatch has had them. Rodman shared the NWSL assists title (six) with OL Reign’s Sofia Huerta; and Sanchez, captain Andi Sullivan and U.S. national team veteran Kelley O’Hara, among others, have contributed to the cause.
Hatch, though, has been the finisher. Rodman and Sanchez have combined for 10 but no one else has recorded more than two.
“She can score from anywhere,” teammate Julia Roddar said of Hatch. “She can score with her right [foot], she can score with her left, she can score with her head. She knows where the goal is. Even if she is turned the wrong way, she will find the net.”
Hatch’s biggest fan is employed part-time by the Spirit: her husband, Jeff Van Buren, a project accountant. “He is a nerd, so he helps with the numbers,” she said, laughing.
They met at Brigham Young University and married before the 2019 season. Van Buren was a Spirit intern that year before returning to Provo, Utah, to pursue a graduate degree. He returned full-time to Washington last spring.
The couple lives in the same Loudoun County apartment complex as most of the players, including Roddar and her husband, Marcus. The husbands have bonded, Jeff helping Marcus settle into the area after he and Roddar arrived from their native Sweden.
Hatch is among only a few players with at least four years of continuous service with the Spirit. She was the 2017 NWSL rookie of the year with North Carolina, but when former Washington star Crystal Dunn decided to return to the league after playing one year for English club Chelsea, the Courage traded Hatch and defender Taylor Smith for Dunn’s rights.
The elevated motivation to score against the Courage, Hatch said, “has been there and will always be there.”
Her scoring exploits could elicit an invitation to the U.S. national team in the coming week or months. With the squad between an Olympic and World Cup cycle, U.S. Coach Vlatko Andonovski plans to integrate new players into the program.
Hatch made her senior international debut in October 2016, during her senior year at BYU, but has appeared just once since (April 2018 vs. Mexico). Last November, she was invited to camp before a friendly against the Netherlands but did not play.
The U.S. team will visit Australia late this month for two friendlies.
“I really hope my name is in the conversations,” she said.
For now, Hatch’s focus is on the playoffs in a season that has presented both physical and mental obstacles.
“We’ve come this far,” she said. “We definitely hit a crossroads, especially when we had to forfeit and there was a lot of extra noise outside soccer: ‘Okay, what is this season going to look like for us?’ We all showed up and put in the work. That spoke volumes, and that’s why we are where we are today.”
