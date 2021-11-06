This time, O’Connell swept Holy Cross, 25-23, 25-20, 25-19, to capture its first WCAC title since 1995 and turn heartbreak into happiness for its coach.
Despite the three-set sweep, it wasn’t an easy feat for the No. 4 Knights (29-3), who split the season series with the No. 3 Tartans — the only conference losses for both teams.
Appearing in its 11th-consecutive WCAC final, Holy Cross came out confident, bringing with it to Chantilly a loud cheering squad filled with hyped-up students donning purple wigs. The cheering squad took up an entire section of the bleachers at Paul VI.
The Knights, meanwhile, mostly relied on their bench players for motivation.
A crucial moment for the Knights in the first set featured senior outside hitter Riley Debiec, who went up for a hit that was blocked at the net by Holy Cross star Hannah Sherman and Maggie McIntyre. The ball was recovered in a scrambling play by O’Connell. When O’Connell was awarded the point, the bench chanted “We can’t hear you,” silencing the Tartans’ fans and keeping momentum on the Knights’ side.
“The bench is always awesome. Every single game they’re just cheering and hyping us up, and I love them so much. They’re amazing teammates,” said sophomore middle hitter Madison Bowser, who had the winning kill for O’Connell.
The Knights were able to adapt to the Tartans’ adjustments throughout. Holy Cross changed its rotations, setting up a strong block that prevented Debiec and senior pin hitter Anna Drahozal from being able to hit for points in the second set. O’Connell responded with sophomore setter Erin Debiec putting the ball closer to the net for tips instead of hits. Still, there were times the younger Debiec set up her older sister to put the ball down.
“I had trust in her, so I just kept setting her, and I knew she would get it down eventually,” Erin said of Riley Debiec, who will play for Washington and Lee next fall.
Bishop O’Connell’s only losses this season came to No. 1 Flint Hill and Holy Cross, and the Knights later went on to beat both.
“We’ve improved so much over the season, and it’s just amazing to see,” Bowser said.
Read more: