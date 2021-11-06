“I told him. He stay in my closet, I told you that, bruh,” Harrell said, turning to Beal during their post-Atlanta showcase. “I been hearing him upstairs. I hear him when I sleep, man, all upstairs in my closet!”
“Cozy,” Beal shot back, with a smile and a wiggle of his shoulders.
Even when the Wizards’ Abbott and Costello are apart, Beal is projecting a different image this season than his famously exasperated mugs of last year.
Beyond his clothes (he looked Technicolor in preppy pink and green after a loss to Toronto), the all-star guard seems lighter.
He played a game of rock-paper-scissors with a fan in Houston during a preseason game. He is confident in his jumper and his shot selection despite shooting his lowest field goal percentage (40) and three-point field goal percentage (23.2) of his career, mostly because he trusts himself but partly because scoring is down across the league.
“Gives me a little peace knowing I ain’t the only one out here struggling,” Beal said this week.
Washington’s franchise cornerstone has arrived at this sunny place after what he called perhaps the most personally difficult summer of his life.
The 28-year-old was dealing with intense family adversity while work was tumultuous, with Washington mired in a long coaching search. Then Beal, who is unvaccinated, had to miss the Tokyo Olympics after contracting the coronavirus at Team USA’s training camp in Las Vegas.
He feels better now after traversing what he called a months-long “funk.” His family is safe and sound and even had reason to celebrate when Beal’s father, who has been fighting through kidney failure for years, received a new kidney this summer.
The Wizards, with the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks visiting Sunday, are 6-3 under new Coach Wes Unseld Jr. And Beal can focus on changing the conversation around the franchise he leads without worrying about the massive contract decision hanging over his head.
Washington has offered Beal a four-year extension worth more than $180 million. If he waits to sign it and chooses to become a free agent in 2022 he could earn $50 million more.
He doesn’t think about it often.
“There are situations where it can loom over your head like, oh damn, what am I going to do, where am I going to go, who am I going to sign with?” Beal said in an interview this week. “I don't think I have that problem. I'm here. This is what I'm making, I'm making a lot of money and I'm comfortable with doing that and I could stop today and be good [financially].”
Beal was excited when the Wizards got off to their first 5-1 start since the 2005-06 season in part because it felt like his patience with the franchise was beginning to pay off. He was pleased to see a higher level of talent could help paper over mistakes and power the team through games they might have lost last season.
A chance to compete is all Beal said he’s ever wanted in Washington. He has told Monumental Sports & Entertainment CEO Ted Leonsis that this year, he’d like to see the organization get past the second round of the playoffs — territory he’s never before breached.
“I'm not sitting here and saying we're going to hold up the Larry [O’Brien NBA Championship Trophy], but I want to be able to have those opportunities. I want to be able to see that that's reachable,” Beal said.
With Washington in a promising spot and his family situation more stable, Beal also feels stronger mentally than he did just before the season began.
His basketball life feels nearly back to normal, with the only discernible difference being that he must wake up around 8 a.m. to get tested daily because he is unvaccinated. The NBA has protocols governing what unvaccinated players can and cannot do day-to-day, including that they must maintain social distancing inside team facilities during meetings or when receiving medical treatment and that only one unvaccinated player can be in the weight room at a given time. Beal said daily testing is “the only hassle.”
He is open to receiving the coronavirus vaccine at some point and said it’s a conversation he and his partner Kamiah have daily, particularly now that their two young sons are attending preschool.
Beal said he is not broadly anti-vaccine — nor did he appreciate the Twitter shout out Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) gave him and the handful of other unvaccinated NBA stars in late September.
Said Beal: “Don’t attach me to that. Because that’s not what I was trying to do. I’m not sitting here advocating for people not to get it. … I’ve never met you, I don’t talk to you and I don’t support you or anything you do. That’s a little weird. That’s why I don’t like social media. Ted, you know damn well I ain’t rockin’ with you. You’re not going to get no cool points if that’s what you’re in it for.”
Still, his stance on the coronavirus vaccine being fodder for public debate, his family adversity, missing the Olympics — they were all heavy topics for Beal to deal with as he prepared for an important year in Washington.
The guard usually devotes his summers to adding an element to his game. This year, he learned about himself.
“It’s okay to feel down. It’s okay to be in a funk. It’s okay to talk about it. Yeah,” Beal said, “it’s okay to be human sometimes. It was figuring out how to do it, what position I’m in, who do I need to support. Do I need to be the tough one? Am I free to be emotional? Kind of finding that balance. A lot of times, I think I’m a superhero or I can kind of figure things out on my own, but it’s all right to rely on people. I don’t have to be Brad Beal the millionaire helper all the time.”