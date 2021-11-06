His basketball life feels nearly back to normal, with the only discernible difference being that he must wake up around 8 a.m. to get tested daily because he is unvaccinated. The NBA has protocols governing what unvaccinated players can and cannot do day-to-day, including that they must maintain social distancing inside team facilities during meetings or when receiving medical treatment and that only one unvaccinated player can be in the weight room at a given time. Beal said daily testing is “the only hassle.”