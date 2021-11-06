“We seemed sleepy in the first [period] and outworked in the second,” Coach Peter Laviolette said. “So the third, I thought we had some game going on and we were pushing trying to get a win. But it’s difficult to try and win hockey games relying on coming from behind by two goals in the third period to have to win a game. We need to be better earlier.”
Mantha is out indefinitely with a shoulder injury suffered in Thursday’s loss at Florida that required surgery. His absence only added to the Capitals’ injury woes — they are still missing Nicklas Backstrom and T.J. Oshie, who are both week-to-week with lower-body injuries.
Vitek Vanecek stopped the first 16 shots sent his way, but he couldn’t fend off a strong shift from the Flyers midway through the second period. Philadelphia wore down a tired Capitals team in their zone before Derrick Brassard sniped a one-timer that got past the outstretched glove of Vanecek.
The Flyers doubled their lead after Sean Couturier jammed home a rebound with 4:16 left in the second period. Leason’s goal came at 6:02 of the third.
“They played really well in the offensive zone tonight,” defenseman John Carlson said. “They were slamming walls; they were making it tough to get it out with possession, and I think we turned it over a little too much. . . . I don’t think we did a good enough job getting it into their zone. Too many turnovers and just kind of killed ourselves in that regard.”
Here is what to know about the Capitals’ loss against the Flyers:
All-rookie line
Down 2-0 to open the third period, the Capitals decided to shuffle their lines, putting three rookie forwards together.
Hendrix Lapierre, who was back in the lineup Saturday after he sat out the past two games, played left wing next to Connor McMichael and Leason for the final 20 minutes. Lapierre started on the left wing of the team’s second line alongside Lars Eller and Daniel Sprong. McMichael and Leason were playing with Conor Sheary on the third line before Sheary was elevated in the lineup.
Leason’s third-period goal was assisted by McMichael and Carlson. It was Leason’s second career NHL goal.
“I’ve just been playing my game, going as hard whenever I can, going hard on the forecheck, and that generates a lot of chances in the o-zone. A lot of luck right now. The puck is going in for me,” Leason said.
Issues on the power play
The Capitals continued to struggle on the power play, failing to score on three chances with the extra man. Washington is 2 for 15 on the power play in its past four games. A failure to convert in the final six minutes of the third period against the Flyers was especially costly — the Capitals kept Martin Jones busy but couldn’t beat him.
Earlier in the game, the unit could have given up a shorthanded breakaway goal — if it wasn’t for the defensive hustle of Alex Ovechkin.
The power play has gone through multiple personnel changes because of Washington’s injuries. Tom Wilson and Sheary were elevated to the first unit. Lapierre and Daniel Sprong were placed on the second.
“I don’t expect it to be as smooth as you might expect it to be,” Capitals General Manager Brian MacLellan said Thursday in Florida. “A couple new guys, they’ve done a good job. … I think it is doing okay and it could be better. It’s reasonable for what is going on.”
Ovechkin’s hustle
Ovechkin put his elite backcheck on display early against the Flyers. On the Capitals’ first power-play chance 5:10 into the game, Cam Atkinson broke loose for a shorthanded breakaway. Ovechkin read the play and turned on the jets, racing to swipe the puck from Atkinson.
The 36-year-old crashed into the boards before bouncing up and racing back down the ice to join Washington’s next power-play shift. He had a slap shot opportunity, but it went wide.
Ovechkin endured a rare pointless night and remains at 10 goals on the season, 740 for his remarkable career. He is one away from tying Brett Hull for fourth on the NHL’s all-time goals list.
Slow starts trending
For the third time in four games, the Capitals got off to a slow start.
The visitors doubled the Capitals’ shot total through the first 20 minutes (12-6). Washington improved with 17 shots on goal through the first two periods but still could not find the scoresheet and went into the second intermission down 2-0.
In Thursday’s 5-4 overtime loss to Florida, the Capitals went down 2-0 early and struggled to keep up with the Panthers.