Mahomes is seeing much more of that these days, with not just safeties but all manner of defensive backs and linebackers flooding passing zones, and the results have not been pretty. Mahomes leads the NFL with 10 interceptions — almost as many as he had in 2019 and 2020 combined — and the Chiefs have racked up a league-worst 19 turnovers. That’s in part because, as Mahomes noted, defenses are taking away downfield looks and forcing Kansas City to throw short. As a result, the team has a much higher rate of plays per drive than in recent seasons, meaning it has had that many more chances to make mistakes. Kansas City emerged from Week 8 with the fifth-most penalties in the NFL, and its dinking and dunking has caused the average depths of target for star pass catchers Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce to drop precipitously.