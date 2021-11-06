Not all of the narratives are bleak, however, especially on Kansas City’s offensive line, where a pair of rookies have shined. In fact, center Creed Humphrey and right guard Trey Smith have played so well that they present the Chiefs a path out of the doldrums.
There’s just one catch: Coach Andy Reid has to be willing to turn his highflying attack into more of a ground-and-pound operation.
It may pain the pass-first Reid, but plenty of evidence suggests his team might be better off having Mahomes hand the ball off. With the help of Humphrey, Smith and the rest of a revamped line, Kansas City has been better at running than passing, and doing more of the former could be the key to getting the latter back on track.
Even if, to hear Mahomes tell it, all his offense needs is to clean up its sloppiness and “snap out of it.”
“We’ve caught some defenses that are playing over the top of us, and we turn the ball over,” the 2018 NFL MVP and career leader in passer rating said this week. “I mean, we’re still moving the ball and doing a lot of things great, but whenever you turn the ball over or get a penalty and get pushed back, that kind of ruins drives.”
After starting his career with three straight years of extraordinary play, Mahomes has reason to be confident that he and his receivers can more or less flip a switch and get back to strafing defenses. However, opponents this season appear to have gotten something of a book on the Chiefs’ scheme, possibly after studying film of February’s Super Bowl, in which the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throttled Kansas City in part by keeping their safeties back in coverage and taking away big plays.
Mahomes is seeing much more of that these days, with not just safeties but all manner of defensive backs and linebackers flooding passing zones, and the results have not been pretty. Mahomes leads the NFL with 10 interceptions — almost as many as he had in 2019 and 2020 combined — and the Chiefs have racked up a league-worst 19 turnovers. That’s in part because, as Mahomes noted, defenses are taking away downfield looks and forcing Kansas City to throw short. As a result, the team has a much higher rate of plays per drive than in recent seasons, meaning it has had that many more chances to make mistakes. Kansas City emerged from Week 8 with the fifth-most penalties in the NFL, and its dinking and dunking has caused the average depths of target for star pass catchers Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce to drop precipitously.
But what if Kansas City shifted from its top-five rate of passing and gave its five big guys on the line more chances to punish opponents with a power running game? If nothing else, that would save some wear and tear for its superstar quarterback, who is also on pace for a career high in sacks. The Chiefs could probably still count on being able to move the ball consistently.
After all, the team is ranked fifth in rush DVOA, an efficiency metric, compared with ninth in pass DVOA. According to Pro Football Focus, Kansas City ranks second only to the Dallas Cowboys in run-blocking grade. On an individual level, only San Francisco 49ers left tackle Trent Williams, an eight-time Pro Bowl honoree, has been graded out better in the running game by PFF than Humphrey. Kansas City’s next-best lineman is Smith, who checks in at 22nd in that department among all players and ninth among guards. Smith is also ranked sixth by ESPN in run block win rate.
Not bad for a pair of first-year players, neither of whom was a first-round pick. Humphrey, a two-time Big 12 offensive lineman of the year while at Oklahoma, went in the second round and was expected by many to have an immediate impact, but not necessarily this much. Smith, meanwhile, lasted until the sixth round after having some medical issues at Tennessee and switching from tackle to guard. Over eight games, though, he impressed the Chiefs so much that they traded away veteran guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif to the New York Jets at Tuesday’s deadline.
NFL analyst Brian Baldinger had also seen enough to declare recently of Smith, “I don’t think there’s a more dominant right guard in football right now in the run game.”
Baldinger, a former NFL offensive lineman who provides commentary for NFL Network, Fox Sports and other platforms, agreed with an assessment he said Mahomes provided him as the season was about to get underway.
“Have you seen my right guard yet?” Baldinger, in a telephone interview, recalled the quarterback exclaiming with excitement. “He’s got the most powerful right hand of anybody I’ve ever seen.”
Baldinger noted that in a win last week over the New York Giants, Smith and Humphrey frequently had their way with a rugged trio of defensive linemen in Leonard Williams, Dexter Lawrence and Austin Johnson. “They moved a lot of big bodies up front,” he said. “That was impressive.”
Humphrey and Smith were drafted as part of a major reworking of Kansas City’s offensive line, following a Super Bowl in which Mahomes was all too frequently running for his life. The Chiefs also gave a big contract in free agency to left guard Joe Thuney, traded for mountainous left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. and got something of a rookie addition in 2020 third-round pick Lucas Niang, a right tackle who opted out last season.
Baldinger noted that while Thuney and Humphrey are effective at both pass- and run-blocking, the other three are superior at clearing paths for rushing attempts. Against the Giants, they helped spring little-known Derrick Gore, an undrafted free agent in 2019 who got his first taste of NFL action two weeks ago, for several impressive runs.
Of course, it’s easier to do that when defenses are devoting most of their resources to stopping the pass. As another measure of what the Chiefs have been facing this season, Kansas City’s primary running backs, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Darrel Williams, rank second and third, respectively, in lowest percentage of rushes with eight or more defenders in the box (per Next Gen Stats).
On the other hand, if Kansas City starts running the ball more often and in an effective manner, it can expect to see safeties and other defenders creeping ever closer to the line of scrimmage. At that point, we could expect to see Mahomes looking downfield and preparing to improve on an explosive play rate that ranks a lowly 20th at Sharp Football Stats.
That’s only if, though, Reid decides to alter an approach that has previously worked so well with his quarterback. To Baldinger, it’s almost a no-brainer.
“I think they should do it,” Baldinger said of the Chiefs running the ball more. “I don’t think Andy will, because he believes in his quarterback and he’s going to try to straighten him out.
“But I think they’re better at that now, and maybe they should lean more heavily on it.”