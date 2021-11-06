That’s not to say there’s nothing to watch. Read on …
Time
Game
TV
11:30
Army vs. Air Force in Arlington, Tex.
CBS
Noon
No. 5 Ohio State at Nebraska
Fox
Noon
No. 9 Wake Forest at North Carolina
ABC
Noon
Missouri at No. 1 Georgia
ESPN
Noon
Illinois at No. 20 Minnesota
ESPN2
Noon
SMU at Memphis
ESPNU
Noon
Liberty at No. 16 Mississippi
SEC Network
Noon
No. 25 Pittsburgh at Duke
ACC Network
Noon
Kansas State at Kansas
Fox Sports 1
Noon
Louisiana Tech at UAB
CBS Sports Network
12:30
Georgia Tech at Miami
MASN
2
Towson at Richmond
NBC Sports Washington
3
California at Arizona
Pac-12 Network
3:30
Campbell at James Madison
NBC Sports Washington Plus
3:30
No. 3 Michigan State at Purdue
ABC
3:30
Navy at No. 10 Notre Dame
NBC
3:30
No. 12 Baylor at TCU
Fox
3:30
No. 13 Auburn at No. 14 Texas A&M
CBS
3:30
No. 11 Oklahoma State at West Virginia
ESPN
3:30
Tulsa at No. 6 Cincinnati
ESPN2
3:30
No. 21 Wisconsin at Rutgers
Big Ten Network
3:30
Penn State at Maryland
Fox Sports 1
3:30
Colorado State at Wyoming
CBS Sports Network
4
No. 17 Mississippi State at Arkansas
SEC Network
4
No. 19 North Carolina State at Florida State
ACC Network
4
Tulane at Central Florida
ESPNU
7
LSU at No. 2 Alabama
ESPN
7
Tennessee at No. 18 Kentucky
ESPN2
7
Boise State at No. 23 Fresno State
CBS Sports Network
7
Oregon State at Colorado
Pac-12 Network
7:30
No. 4 Oregon at Washington
ABC
7:30
Indiana at No. 7 Michigan
Fox
7:30
Florida at South Carolina
SEC Network
7:30
Clemson at Louisville
ACC Network
7:30
Texas at Iowa State
Fox Sports 1
7:30
Houston at South Florida
ESPNU
10
San José State at Nevada
Fox Sports 2
10:15
Texas San Antonio at Texas El Paso
ESPN2
10:30
USC at Arizona State
ESPN
11
No. 24 San Diego State at Hawaii
Fox Sports 1
The Scott Frost era appears to be nearing its end at Nebraska, a case of the perfect fit failing to pan out. You could argue the Cornhuskers have been unlucky this season — none of their six losses were by double digits — but when your only wins are against Fordham, Buffalo and a down-year Northwestern team and you’re one loss away from a fifth straight losing season, people in Lincoln are bound to get riled up. In any case, Nebraska hosts Ohio State looking to salvage something from the season before yet another probable new era dawns. The Buckeyes’ offense has been steamrolling opposing defenses, but things are trending differently on the other side of the ball: Hobbled Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford threw for 361 yards last week against Ohio State’s defense, which ranks 92nd nationally in passing yards allowed per game and could have a bit of trouble containing a Cornhuskers passing attack that is at least somewhat competent. Nebraska ranks 26th nationally in passing-play success rate, while Ohio State’s defense ranks 85th in that category. …
It will take a whole lot of other dominoes to fall for Auburn or Texas A&M to work their way back into the playoff picture — both already have two losses. But the winner will stay at least nominally alive for the SEC West crown and a chance to topple Georgia in the conference championship game. Tigers quarterback Bo Nix has rebounded nicely from his benching in a close win over Georgia State on Sept. 25 and has thrown and rushed for three touchdowns combined over the past two games, both wins over top 25 opponents, but the Aggies have given up only 344 passing yards and have intercepted four passes in their past two games. Texas A&M quarterback Zach Calzada, hasn’t done anything memorable since he led the Aggies to their shocking upset of Alabama on Oct. 9, but he hasn’t had to. Running back Isaiah Spiller has exceeded 100 rushing yards in three of the past four games, and Auburn’s rushing defense has given up some hefty yardage this season: Georgia, Arkansas and Georgia State rushed for more than 200 yards against the Tigers. …
It’s something of a challenge to recommend anything from a grim nighttime slate, so I guess we can go with LSU-Alabama for the sheer novelty of the Crimson Tide being a four-touchdown favorite over a program that won the national title two seasons ago, beating Alabama in Tuscaloosa along the way. But it’s hard to argue that the point-spread chasm between the teams isn’t apt: Alabama rebounded from its loss to Texas A&M to beat Mississippi State and Tennessee by a combined 68 points while the Tigers merely are biding time until they can reset the program when fired coach Ed Orgeron leaves after the season. The matchup is so denuded that it’s not getting a national airing on CBS for the first time since 2006, one season before Nick Saban arrived to remake Alabama into a modern colossus. LSU enters without seven defensive starters and standout wide receiver Kayshon Boutte, all injured, and Orgeron said last week that he didn’t have enough healthy players for the team’s traditional bye-week intrasquad scrimmage.