It will take a whole lot of other dominoes to fall for Auburn or Texas A&M to work their way back into the playoff picture — both already have two losses. But the winner will stay at least nominally alive for the SEC West crown and a chance to topple Georgia in the conference championship game. Tigers quarterback Bo Nix has rebounded nicely from his benching in a close win over Georgia State on Sept. 25 and has thrown and rushed for three touchdowns combined over the past two games, both wins over top 25 opponents, but the Aggies have given up only 344 passing yards and have intercepted four passes in their past two games. Texas A&M quarterback Zach Calzada, hasn’t done anything memorable since he led the Aggies to their shocking upset of Alabama on Oct. 9, but he hasn’t had to. Running back Isaiah Spiller has exceeded 100 rushing yards in three of the past four games, and Auburn’s rushing defense has given up some hefty yardage this season: Georgia, Arkansas and Georgia State rushed for more than 200 yards against the Tigers. …