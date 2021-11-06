It started with a 24-7 rout of Iowa on Oct. 16, dealing the Hawkeyes their first (but not last) loss of the season. After a 17-point loss to Wisconsin (no surprise, there) and a one-possession victory over Nebraska (not an uncommon feat for anyone), the Boilermakers got another unbeaten team at home Saturday.
By the time they were done with No. 3 Michigan State, they had a 40-29 victory and the Spartans’ playoff hopes had taken a hit. Aidan O’Connell threw for 536 yards and three touchdowns, and David Bell hauled in 11 catches for 217 yards and a touchdown.
Bell’s presence alone makes Purdue (6-3, 4-2 Big Ten) a potential headache for anyone, as Iowa and Michigan State have learned within the last month. Yet while the Hawkeyes had ridden a string of turnover luck to their No. 2 national ranking before facing the Boilermakers, Michigan State was coming off a victory over Michigan behind a five-touchdown day from Kenneth Walker III.
The Spartans back was good Saturday — 23 carries, 146 yards, one touchdown — but not as prolific as a week earlier. But defense was far more of an issue for Michigan State (8-1, 5-1 Big Ten), which allowed points in Purdue’s last five possessions.
The loss drops Michigan State a game behind Ohio State in the Big Ten East, and the teams’ Nov. 20 meeting in Columbus sets up as a playoff eliminator.
Unless, of course, Ohio State has a problem with Purdue, too.
That’s because the Boilermakers are headed to the Horseshoe on Saturday, one more opportunity to create mayhem for a Big Ten playoff contender. They sent Iowa reeling, and it’s anyone’s guess how Michigan State responds next week at home against Maryland.
And now they’ll get the chance to hassle the Buckeyes. Purdue’s 49-20 rout of Ohio State in 2018 denied the Buckeyes a playoff spot. It’s happened before, and as the Boilermakers have demonstrated (albeit in the friendly confines of Ross-Ade Stadium), it could happen again.
Winners
Oklahoma State. The Cowboys delivered a textbook case of taking care of business, smothering West Virginia, 24-3, on the road to remain in the playoff hunt.
No. 11 Oklahoma State (8-1, 5-1 Big 12) didn’t do anything particularly special on offense, stitching together four scoring drives, none longer than 53 yards. Yet the Cowboys ceded just 133 total yards to the Mountaineers, including just 17 on the ground, and didn’t give up a point in the final 54 minutes.
That won’t guarantee a playoff spot to Mike Gundy’s team, but it at least keeps them in the picture, with at least one and possibly two meetings with Oklahoma still to come.
Texas A&M. The No. 14 Aggies (7-2, 4-2 SEC) maintained whatever playoff hopes they still possess with a 20-3 defeat of No. 13 Auburn. This wasn’t anything like Texas A&M’s riveting upset of Alabama last month, but it was every bit as effective.
The Aggies ran for 217 yards, led by Isaiah Spiller’s 112 yards on 21 carries, and gradually wore the Tigers (6-3, 3-2) down. It took quite some time to do so; the game was tied 3-3 at halftime, and the Aggies carried a 6-3 lead into the fourth quarter.
Another Seth Small field goal with 13:40 left made it 9-3, and the big break came three plays into Auburn’s next drive. Jayden Peevy sacked Tigers quarterback Bo Nix, and Micheal Clemons sauntered 24 yards with the fumble recovery for the game’s only touchdown.
So what is Texas A&M’s playoff path? Winning out against Mississippi, Prairie View A&M and LSU is a necessity. Some help is, too, especially an Alabama loss that could vault the Aggies into the SEC title game. Beat Georgia in Atlanta to get to 11-2, and there could at least be some hope.
Rhode Island. The Rams rolled to a 35-22 victory over Massachusetts, their first victory over an FBS team since knocking off Connecticut in 2000.
It would be tempting to claim Rhode Island champions of New England, since it beat a Massachusetts team that handled Connecticut earlier this season. Of course, Holy Cross also defeated the Huskies, so maybe they could be co-champions.
Then again, Rhode Island tripped up against Maine, and 7-2 Holy Cross has losses to Merrimack and Harvard, so maybe the whole “kings of New England football” concept is best left alone.
Cincinnati. If style points matter, then the No. 6 Bearcats (9-0, 5-0 American) don’t belong on this list at all after a 28-20 victory over Tulsa. But if they don’t mean as much as some might think — or Cincinnati doesn’t have a snowball’s chance of earning a playoff berth, anyway — then this puts the Bearcats in the right place.
Still, it shouldn’t have been such a harrowing final 74 seconds after stopping Tulsa two yards from the end zone on a fourth down.
Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder promptly fumbled on the next play, giving Tulsa another crack at another score and a potential two-point conversion. But on fourth-and-goal at the 1, the Golden Hurricane’s Steven Anderson fumbled and Cincinnati recovered in the end zone for a touchback.
Fortunately for the Bearcats, that was the last of the day’s shenanigans. They took a knee to run out the rest of the clock to collect their second one-possession victory in the last three weeks.
Arizona. The Wildcats’ 20-game losing streak came to an end with a 10-3 victory over California. Michael Wiley’s 10-yard scamper with 2:17 left provided the only touchdown in a far-from-artful game — one the Wildcats (1-8, 1-5 Pac-12) aren’t about to take issue with.
It was Arizona’s first victory since a 35-30 triumph at Colorado on Oct. 5, 2019. Since then, the Wildcats had lost their last seven games in 2019, went 0-5 last year to get coach Kevin Sumlin fired, and started 0-8 under new coach Jedd Fisch this season.
Army. One way or another, the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy is going to remain in West Point.
Army squandered an 11-point lead in the fourth quarter Saturday against Air Force, but Jordyn Law’s fumble recovery for a touchdown coupled with a fourth-down stop in overtime lifted the Black Knights to a 21-14 victory in Arlington, Texas.
Army (5-3) can win the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy outright with a victory over Navy on Dec. 11. But even if the Black Knights lose, the service academy series will be split three ways, and Army will hold onto the trophy by virtue of its sweep of Air Force and Navy last season.
The Black Knights have won eight of their last 10 games against service academies, dating back to their triumph over Navy in 2016.
Eastern Michigan. The Mid-American Conference school was one of the most hopeless programs in the FBS for nearly three decades before Chris Creighton came along after the 2013 season. After a couple more years of the Eagles’ perpetual rebuild, Eastern Michigan broke through with a bowl bid in 2016, then two more in 2018 and 2019.
Now Creighton’s program is bowl eligible again, improving to 6-3 with a 52-49 defeat of Toledo on Tuesday. It was the Eagles’ first road victory over the Rockets since 1999, and was keyed by Hassan Beydoun’s 12 catches for 197 yards and two touchdowns.
Creighton drew Eastern Michigan’s attention not because he was a hot young assistant at a power conference program, but because he’d won at the NAIA, Division III and FCS level with consistency. In short, the Eagles hired a good coach who had met every challenge and hoped he could do the same for them. He has.
There’s a lesson there for the seven (and counting) programs who already have made coaching changes this season.
Tavion Thomas. The Utah running back had himself quite a game just in the first half of Friday’s 52-7 mauling of Stanford, trampling the Cardinal for 159 yards and four touchdowns on just 14 carries. He tacked on 19 more yards after the break, but by that point the heavy lifting was over.
It mirrored both the night and the season for the Utes (6-3, 5-1 Pac-12), who lost two of their first three but have since emerged as the clear-cut top team in the Pac-12 South. They lead Arizona State by a game in the loss column and own a tiebreaker over the Sun Devils, and with some help, it’s possible they could lock up the division with a victory over winless Arizona next week.
Louisiana-Lafayette. It wouldn’t be the Sun Belt title game without the Ragin’ Cajuns. Winners of eight in a row since an opening loss to Texas, the Cajuns got past Georgia State, 21-17, on Thursday to lock up the Sun Belt’s West Division.
In addition to joining Georgia (SEC East) as the only teams to have locked up spots in conference title games, Louisiana-Lafayette also continued its stranglehold on the Sun Belt West. The Ragin’ Cajuns have won it in all four years of its existence, and will try to claim the league title game for the first time. They fell to Appalachian State in 2018 and 2019, then had last year’s game against Coastal Carolina canceled due to the pandemic.
Trayvon Rudolph. Okay, it didn’t happen in a victory, but it’s hard to ignore the Northern Illinois wideout’s line Wednesday night: 14 catches, a school-record 309 yards and three touchdowns in a 52-47 setback to Kent State. He’s the first FBS player with 300 receiving yards in a game this season.
Losers
Minnesota. The Golden Gophers became the latest team tripped up by Illinois, dropping a 14-6 decision to the Illini in Minneapolis.
It’s appropriate this game provided an odd result. Illinois has surprised throughout the season, picking off Nebraska, then Penn State and now Minnesota. And the Gophers bounced back from a bizarre loss to Bowling Green to go 4-0 in October before Saturday’s misstep.
On the surface, No. 20 Minnesota (6-3, 4-2 Big Ten) has reopened things in the Big Ten West, but the Gophers still control their own path to the conference title game. Minnesota already owns a victory over Purdue, and still has games against fellow division contenders Iowa and Wisconsin to come. Win both as well as a Nov. 20 game at Indiana, and the Gophers will claim the West.
Baylor. The Bears’ 30-28 loss at Texas Christian saddles them with two setbacks — and in this year’s Big 12, that effectively knocks them out of playoff contention.
No. 12 Baylor (7-2, 4-2 Big 12) played from behind much of the day in the Horned Frogs’ first game since the firing of longtime coach Gary Patterson. The Bears did move into striking distance of a game-winning field goal, reaching the TCU 34 before Shadrach Banks picked off quarterback Gerry Bohanon with 1:03 to go.
So what’s left in front of the Bears? They can still make Oklahoma’s life difficult next week in Waco, and the combination of winning out and Oklahoma State losing twice would get Baylor into the Big 12 title game. For now, the Bears have to take some solace from reversing last year’s 2-7 mark in coach Dave Aranda’s first season.
Stanford. Watching even a few minutes of the Cardinal’s 52-7 home loss to Utah on Friday prompted an obvious question: These guys beat Oregon?
There are mitigating circumstances, of course. Stanford (3-6, 2-5 Pac-12) has suffered from a spate of injuries, and Oregon did just about everything wrong in the final three minutes of regulation to give a victory to the Cardinal.
Nonetheless, it was Stanford’s most lopsided defeat since getting drubbed 57-7 by Notre Dame to close out the 2003 season. The Cardinal also has to win out to avoid its second losing season in three years, something that stands out mainly because it had 10 consecutive winning seasons from 2009-18.
Virginia Tech. About the only solace from the Hokies’ 17-3 loss at Boston College on Friday was that it was over in a relative hurry. After all, weeknight games clocking in at 3 hours, 5 minutes aren’t a common occurrence.
Then again, the Hokies (4-5, 2-3 ACC) were so limited on offense — especially after Braxton Burmeister’s early injury rendered Virginia Tech’s passing attack more of a rumor than a threat — there wasn’t much reason for Boston College to pound the running game once it seized a 10-0 lead. It seemed insurmountable at the time, and it was.
The Hokies must win two of three — against Duke, Miami and Virginia — simply to reach a bowl game. Next week’s date with Duke is Virginia Tech’s last home game, and could double as the Lane Stadium swan song for embattled coach Justin Fuente.