It mirrored both the night and the season for the Utes (6-3, 5-1 Pac-12), who lost two of their first three but have since emerged as the clear-cut top team in the Pac-12 South. They lead Arizona State by a game in the loss column and own a tiebreaker over the Sun Devils, and with some help, it’s possible they could lock up the division with a victory over winless Arizona next week.