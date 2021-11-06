“You can put them away now,” the voice boomed to the St. Albans junior. “You just got to go.”
Attiogbe’s finishing kick propelled him to a winning time of 16 minutes 0.9 seconds in the D.C. State Athletic Association boys’ cross-country championship Saturday afternoon. St. John’s, which had four runners in the top 10, followed up its Washington Catholic Athletic Association title last weekend with another dominant team victory.
For Attiogbe, the motivation came from Ian Urbina, the father of St. Albans senior captain Aidan Urbina and a familiar figure around the team. The elder Urbina ran cross-country at St. Albans in the late 1980s and saw no man’s land as the best point on the course to make a move. When the lead pack came around the corner, Ian Urbina saw Attigobe in a slight lead and spurred him to put down the hammer.
“He’s notorious for giving you good advice and yelling at you to go,” Attiogbe said. “I had to dig very deep, but I knew our coach had trained us to do that and it was time to go. Everyone knows when you see Aidan’s dad, it’s time to go.”
Attiogbe entered Saturday’s race knowing his primary competitors would be Nicolas Grabarz of St. John’s and Micah Lachman of Sidwell Friends. By the first mile, the trio had opened a 10-second gap on the rest of the field.
“Coming through one mile, I knew I could put them away because I was much more comfortable than them,” Attigobe said.
Grabarz finished second with a time of 16:10.7.
In the girls’ championship, St. John’s took home the team title with four finishers in the top 10. The Cadets also won the WCAC championship last week.
Maret Marisa Poe, one of just two competitors from her school Saturday, won the girls’ race with a time of 18:59.7.
Poe trailed at the two-mile mark but closed with a strong finishing mile in her final high school meet to win by eight seconds over Meredith Gotzman of St. John’s.
“I was really hurting towards the end there, so once I saw that red finish line, I was ready to go,” Poe said.
Saturday’s meet was only the second for Poe since suffering a midseason knee injury that kept her out of competition for a month. Admittedly still not at 100 percent, she found a silver lining to the layoff.
“Let’s say I was pretty well-rested going into this and ready to run,” she said.
