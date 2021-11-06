Good Counsel struggled Myers’s freshman season, but as the Falcons improved, Myers’s senior season became championship or bust. On Saturday afternoon, that vision from three years ago became reality when Good Counsel beat Bishop McNamara, 1-0, in the WCAC championship at Paul VI High in Chantilly. It was the Falcons’ first league title since 1988.
“When that whistle blew, it was just relief, joy — it was just everything I wanted,” said Myers, a midfielder. “When that whistle blew, it just solved everything.”
While Good Counsel’s upperclassmen built the program, freshman Ernesto Vides-Austin provided the Falcons (16-2-2) their goal against McNamara (9-7-2). With just under 12 minutes remaining in the first half, the midfielder drilled home a shot from the left side, a strike that held up for the title.
“I just live for the big games,” Vides-Austin said. “I love the pressure. I love the championships. So I wasn’t nervous at all.”
Good Counsel’s returning players from 2019 were still anxious, however. In the previous WCAC championship game two years ago, Good Counsel led Gonzaga, 1-0, before the Eagles scored twice in the final six minutes. After the coronavirus pandemic canceled last season, Good Counsel players thought about that loss daily as they tried to replicate a game’s final minutes in practices.
Images of that defeat continued to circle in their minds until the final whistle Saturday. When it ended, the Falcons stormed the turf field.
“We don’t like to plan ahead,” defender Patrick Wiercinski said. “Two years ago, we planned ahead, and that didn’t happen. I didn’t say a single thing to them about celebrating until we had the trophy. I’m sure they’ll be excited to do it now, though.”
Wiercinski’s parents, Greg and Viola, immigrated from Poland in their 20s and did everything possible to put Wiercinski through Catholic school. Wiercinksi’s parents are the only family members he has in the United States, but Good Counsel provided him a makeshift uncle in Coach Jeremy Spoales and a strong group of friends.
The senior also helped instill a winning tradition players believe will persist for years.
“We’ve been an underrated program for a while, and I think it’s time people see how good we really are,” Myers said. “This is a team that will be very good for the future. People should watch out for Good Counsel.”
