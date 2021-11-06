The defeat left the Terrapins (5-4, 2-4 Big Ten) still searching for that key sixth win that would propel them to a bowl game.
Penn State (6-3, 3-3) came in on a three-game losing streak, a team seemingly ripe for Maryland. But the formula for earning those marquee wins usually doesn’t include all the mistakes Maryland committed in this game.
The Terps’ biggest issue was an inability to keep pace with speedy Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson. He caught 11 passes for a school-record 242 yards and three touchdowns.
When Penn State’s poor punt let Maryland’s offense start a fourth-quarter drive at midfield, a false start on a manageable fourth down attempt forced a punt.
Defensively, the struggles to cover Dotson contributed to the Terps’ difficulty getting stops on third down. Penn State converted 10 of 18 third downs, including a critical play midway through the fourth quarter. The Terps could have forced a punt and tied the game with a touchdown, but Dotson sped down the field for a 45-yard completion.
Penn State settled for a 24-yard field goal that drive, but that still pushed the Nittany Lions ahead by two scores, a massive blow to Maryland’s comeback effort.
Maryland beat Penn State, 35-19, a year ago in State College, Pa., only the Terps’ third win against the Nittany Lions. Before that, this matchup had been abysmal for Maryland in recent years. In the previous three games, the Terps were demolished by a combined score of 163-6.
Tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo had a career-best performance with 85 receiving yards as Tagovailoa’s top target, and the redshirt sophomore quarterback finished with 371 yards on 41-for-57 passing. But his late-game interception stung.
Late in the third quarter, with Spencer Anderson playing at center rather than usual starter Aric Harris, Tagovailoa couldn’t corral a high snap and fumbled. That turnover halted a promising drive that had reached the Penn State 10 after three straight receptions by sophomore wide receiver Rakim Jarrett.
The Terps, trailing 14-6, could have tied the game with a touchdown and a successful two-point conversion, but instead the drive ended with Tagovailoa hunched over with his hands on his helmet in disappointment.
Maryland’s defense forced the Nittany Lions into a three-and-out, gifting the offensive unit another opportunity. Coach Michael Locksley went for it on fourth and three from the 22-yard line, and Tagovailoa successfully pitched the ball to Okonkwo on a shovel pass up the middle for an eight-yard gain. A couple of plays later, Tagovailoa connected with tight end Corey Dyches for a 13-yard touchdown reception and then with Okonkwo for the successful two-point conversion.
But as soon as the Terps pulled even, Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford (27 for 47, 363 yards and three touchdowns) found Dotson for an 86-yard touchdown. Dotson caught the pass about 20 yards from the line of scrimmage, with Maryland’s defenders leaving him plenty of space, and then he simply outran the defense.
Penn State’s running game is barely existent: the Nittany Lions have rushed for fewer than 100 yards in six of its nine games this season, including Saturday’s. But Dotson made that deficiency hardly matter.
The Terps’ offense endured a sluggish start with five straight drives that avoided major mistakes but ended with punts. It wasn’t until late in the second quarter that Tagovailoa orchestrated an efficient march down the field. The redshirt sophomore connected on five straight passes for at least 10 yards before running back Challen Faamatau punched the ball into the end zone with a two-yard run. Joseph Petrino missed the extra point, keeping the Terps from drawing even with the Nittany Lions just before halftime.
Maryland’s first-half offensive woes put added pressure on its defense, and that unit delivered. Dotson’s 38-yard touchdown catch was its only blemish in the first two quarters, when the Terps kept consistent pressure on Clifford, holding the Nittany Lions in check.
That solid defense helped Maryland avoid another demoralizing blowout, but the Terps’ late-season struggles continue. Since 2015, Maryland’s record in November and December is 3-22, and this program again finds itself searching for a sixth win to secure its first bowl appearance since 2016.
Read more: