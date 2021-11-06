The Terps’ offense endured a sluggish start with five straight drives that avoided major mistakes but ended with punts. It wasn’t until late in the second quarter that Tagovailoa orchestrated an efficient march down the field. The redshirt sophomore connected on five straight passes for at least 10 yards before running back Challen Faamatau punched the ball into the end zone with a two-yard run. Joseph Petrino missed the extra point, keeping the Terps from drawing even with the Nittany Lions just before halftime.