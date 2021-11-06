As Rodgers put together an MVP season last year, Love rode the bench as a rookie. He got plenty of reps as Rodgers stayed away from the team in the offseason, played in the preseason and has appeared in one regular season game, completing 5 of 7 passes for 68 yards and a 102.1 passer rating in a Week 1 loss to the New Orleans Saints. Now, he joins a litany of backups thrust into the top spot. Last week, the Dallas Cowboys’ Cooper Rush, the Saints’ Trevor Siemian, the New York Jets’ Mike White, the Carolina Panthers’ P.J. Walker and the Seattle Seahawks’ Geno Smith were all winners. How will Love fare with Green Bay’s seven-game winning streak on the line in Week 9?
Sunday’s schedule
All times Eastern
Byes: Buccaneers, Lions, Seahawks, Washington
Falcons (3-4) at Saints (5-2), 1 p.m., Fox
Broncos (4-4) at Cowboys (6-1), 1 p.m., Fox
Patriots (4-4) at Panthers (4-4), 1 p.m., CBS
Vikings (3-4) at Ravens (5-2), 1 p.m., Fox
Browns (4-4) at Bengals (5-3), 1 p.m., CBS
Bills (5-2) at Jaguars (1-6), 1 p.m., CBS
Texans (1-7) at Dolphins (1-7), 1 p.m., Fox
Raiders (5-2) at Giants (2-6), 1 p.m., CBS
Chargers (4-3) at Eagles (3-5), 4:05 p.m., CBS
Packers (7-1) at Chiefs (4-4), 4:25 p.m., Fox
Cardinals (7-1) at 49ers (3-4), 4:25 p.m., Fox
Titans (6-2) at Rams (7-1), 8:20 p.m., NBC
1 p.m. games
Patriots at Panthers: Eleven AFC teams have records ranging from 6-2 to 4-4 (with the Colts lurking at 4-5), which could bode well for a Patriots team that is 4-4 after a 1-3 start. New England is coming off a strong defensive performance — same as it ever was for a Bill Belichick team — against the Chargers, and it faces Cleveland and Atlanta next in a string of three very winnable games. Carolina ended a four-game losing streak with a 203-yard rushing performance against Atlanta. Benched in a Week 7 loss to the Giants, quarterback Sam Darnold left the victory over the Falcons with a concussion in the fourth quarter.
Vikings at Ravens: Each team has to be smarting from its most recent loss. Minnesota fell to the Cowboys on Sunday night, and Baltimore had a bye week to chew over its Oct. 24 dismantling by the Chargers. The Vikings managed to parlay their conservative approach against Dallas into a loss in a home game in which Dak Prescott was resting his injured calf and Rush was at the controls of the Cowboys’ offense. The Ravens lost, 41-17, to Cincinnati, a loss they must shake off with a stretch of winnable games against the Vikings, Dolphins and Bears preceding a return to divisional play at the end of the month.
Browns at Bengals: Formerly a darling of the 2021 season, the Bengals have returned to earth and have the NFL’s second-worst offensive/defensive play differential at minus-71. In an ugly upset loss to the Jets last week, Cincinnati’s defense was on the field for 84 snaps, the offense for 56. Ja’Marr Chase and Joe Burrow seemed like strangers rather than former LSU teammates who can anticipate each other’s moves. The Bengals have a chance to straighten themselves out starting Sunday, with four of their next five games at home. Speaking of former darlings, enter the Browns. Coach Kevin Stefanski is being second-guessed, but there’s not much he can do to fix quarterback Baker Mayfield, who is trying to play through injuries, and the Odell Beckham Jr. situation devolved into a mess.
Falcons at Saints: The heady days in which New Orleans offenses routinely rolled up 350 yards are gone, disappearing with the retirement of Drew Brees. While Coach Sean Payton has masterfully wrung nearly everything he could from the roster, Jameis Winston’s season-ending knee injury is a blow and raises the question of just what Payton will come up with next. The defense frustrated Brady in beating the Buccaneers last week and is making the Super Bowl champions sweat a bit in the NFC South. Winners of three in a row, the Saints can further turn up the heat on the Bucs, a team they beat twice last year, with a win over the Falcons, but they will also be going forward without wide receiver Michael Thomas, who announced that he isn’t able to play this season because of an ankle injury.
Late afternoon games
Packers at Chiefs: After his team made three consecutive trips to the AFC championship game and went 1-1 in the past two Super Bowls, Chiefs Coach Andy Reid admitted “everything is not beautiful right now” amid their first tough stretch in years. Mahomes is suddenly a turnover machine (with 10 interceptions, he is on pace for 21 — his career high is 12 in 2018), and the team had to claw its way to .500 by winning a squeaker Monday night against the Giants. The Chiefs had multiple turnovers for their fourth consecutive game, with Mahomes trying to create magic out of nothing and the defense doing little to help him out.
Chargers at Eagles: Justin Herbert became just another young quarterback thwarted by a Belichick defense last week, with almost as many incompletions (17) as completions (18) and a pick-six against the Patriots. The loss was the second in a row for Los Angeles, and a game against the inconsistent Eagles might be just what it needs. Philadelphia fans have been crying for the team to run the ball more, and it finally did last week in a 44-6 win over Detroit, with 46 rushing attempts that were the Eagles’ most since the 2013 season opener, when they ran the ball 49 times in Chip Kelly’s NFL debut. Their 16 passing attempts were their fewest since 1995 (also 16).
Sunday night
Titans at Rams: The events of Sunday and Monday added serious intrigue to a matchup that hardly needed more. The Titans learned that running back Derrick Henry, the heart, soul and legs of their offense, would need surgery for a foot injury. Despite the likelihood that the offense will focus more on the aerial attack, the Titans signed Adrian Peterson to bolster the running game. In a hold-my-beer bid for more attention, the Rams signaled just how deeply committed they are to playing in a home-field Super Bowl in three months by trading for Von Miller, a serious addition to a defense that features Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey. The Rams had no trouble beating the Seahawks, Giants, Lions and Texans during their four-game winning streak, but the Titans present a bigger obstacle.