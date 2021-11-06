Falcons at Saints: The heady days in which New Orleans offenses routinely rolled up 350 yards are gone, disappearing with the retirement of Drew Brees. While Coach Sean Payton has masterfully wrung nearly everything he could from the roster, Jameis Winston’s season-ending knee injury is a blow and raises the question of just what Payton will come up with next. The defense frustrated Brady in beating the Buccaneers last week and is making the Super Bowl champions sweat a bit in the NFC South. Winners of three in a row, the Saints can further turn up the heat on the Bucs, a team they beat twice last year, with a win over the Falcons, but they will also be going forward without wide receiver Michael Thomas, who announced that he isn’t able to play this season because of an ankle injury.