The Fighting Irish rolled to a 34-6 victory, have won nine of the last 10 meetings between the teams and 39 straight against non-ranked teams going back to 2016 — the longest active streak in FBS.
Sacks, penalties, bad pitches and blown coverages spelled doom for the Mids. The day got even worse when starting quarterback Tai Lavatai was lost to a neck injury shortly before halftime.
“We gave up some big plays at the end of the half defensively,” Navy Coach Ken Niumatalolo said. “Those are back breakers because we’re playing really well, but then you give up those two scores late thinking that maybe you’re coming to halftime 3-3, but then you’re down two scores. We’ve got to be perfect. I thought we did a lot of good things, but those two scores at the end hurt us and we got to play better on offense.”
Notre Dame wasn’t physically overwhelming in the 94th meeting between the teams but dominated in total yards (430-184), first downs (21-11) and held Navy to 4 for 15 on third downs. The yards were the second fewest Navy has managed this season.
Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan threw for 269 yard and a touchdown while Kevin Austin Jr. had six receptions for 139 yards and a score. Running back Kyren Williams added 95 yards on the ground and two touchdowns.
Isaac Ruoss led Navy with 73 rushing yards and Rayuan Lane had nine tackles after entering the game with a total of 11.
“Navy’s a difficult opponent to play,” Notre Dame Coach Brian Kelly said. “They’re just hard to play. We didn’t run seven-on-seven this week. We didn’t get our two-minute drill in this week. We didn’t do a lot of the basic [elements] of football that prepare you each and every week. Things that we do naturally each and every week, we didn’t do.
“Those are hard things, but it’s all worth it when you get to go hand-in-hand with the Naval Academy as they sing their alma mater. There’s nothing like that. Where else in sport does that happen where you play it on the field, intense competition and then our players are arm-in-arm with their players as their alma mater is being sung? It’s pretty special from that standpoint.”
Navy trailed 17-3 at halftime after putting together a strong defensive effort for most of the first 30 minutes. The Irish went three-and-out on its first two drives and a John Marshall sack, the first of his career, on fourth down sent Notre Dame into the second quarter scoreless.
The leaks began in the second quarter as Notre Dame scored on all three of its possessions. Austin caught a 38-yard pass down the left sideline from Coan to set up a 24-yard field goal that tied the game at 3-3.
Back-to-back penalties on the following Notre Dame drive moved the Irish to the 15-yard line and Williams scored on a 1-yard run three plays later. Navy had forced an incomplete pass on first-and-10 from the 42-yard line, but an offsides by Nicholas Straw made it first-and-5 from the 37. Notre Dame then got an additional 15 yards for a late hit personal foul by Lane at the end of a Logan Diggs 7-yard run. Williams’s touchdown pushed the lead to 10-3 with 2:46 left before halftime.
The unforced errors continued right up to halftime and the final one seemed to be the haymaker. A busted coverage in which cornerback Willie Collins sat on the route and safety Jamal Glenn wasn’t over the top allowed Coan to throw an easy 70-yard touchdown to a wide-open Austin to go up 17-3 with 50 seconds left in the half.
“Just a couple of missed assignments and those ended up,” Marshall said. “We have a small margin of error. You can’t let those things happen.
“It sucks losing. If you’re a competitor, it’s not something you want to do very often. But we’ve just got to keep pushing forward.”
Navy was outgained 279 yards to 56 in the first half and only strung together one drive that wasn’t a three-and-out. The Midshipmen used all three timeouts during their second drive of the game, converting two fourth downs. Unforced errors, again, were the issue. Navy had first-and-10 at the Notre Dame 14-yard line, but took back-to-back sacks for a total of minus-15 yards before a false start moved them back another five yards. The Mids settled for a 49-yard field goal to take a 3-0 lead with 3:03 left in the first half.
Lavatai took a big hit and suffered a neck injury late in the second quarter and never returned, leaving Xavier Arline to run the show for the second half. The Arline-led Midshipmen moved to the Notre Dame 4-yard line on the first possession of the third quarter but settled for a 21-yard field goal for its final points of the game.
“We knew they were going to be a real good defense,” Arline said. “But we’ve played [three] Top 25 teams, two top 10 teams. So, it’s nothing new. But you can’t shoot yourself in the foot against any team, but especially teams like this. Being first down, moving the ball and then offside penalty and now you’re behind the sticks and our offense is not built to play from behind the sticks. So it already puts us at a disadvantage.
“We’ve got to clean that stuff up. If we can, we’ll be a lot better.”