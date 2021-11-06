Navy was outgained 279 yards to 56 in the first half and only strung together one drive that wasn’t a three-and-out. The Midshipmen used all three timeouts during their second drive of the game, converting two fourth downs. Unforced errors, again, were the issue. Navy had first and 10 at the Notre Dame 14-yard line, but took back-to-back sacks for a total of minus-15 yards before a false start moved them back another five yards. The Mids settled for a 49-yard field goal to take a 3-0 lead with 3:03 left in the first half.