In their 15th, at St. Mary’s Ryken, it was Morrison who made good on her red-marker promise, beating the goaltender high in sudden-death overtime to give the Cadets a 1-0 win and their first WCAC title since 2017.
Jack, her older brother, took his own life more a year ago, and soon after, Leah began writing that message on her arm whenever she played.
“I have noticed that every time I’m playing field hockey and I’ve written ‘Win 4 Jack,’ there’s either been a gorgeous sunset or sunrise while I’m playing, or we’ve won,” Morrison said. “Whatever I need to happen, he helps me to do.”
The first four quarters of the championship produced no goals and few chances. Neither team mustered many clear shots and referees’ whistles were active.
Overtime was a different story, thanks to Morrison. She cut through the defense with a series of quick moves, then ripped the game-winner for the Cadets (15-0). Ireton finished 11-4.
The title came two years after the Cadets had lost the WCAC title in a double-overtime heartbreaker. That contest has stayed with Morrison.
“I had a lot of moments where I had been like, ‘If I had done this one little thing differently, then maybe we would have won,’ ” Morrison said. “That game was really hard to lose because I knew that there [were] a few things that could have been done differently.”
That year, when the Cadets traveled down to St. Mary’s Ryken for a regular season game, two managers swam in a nearby river during the JV game.
When they knew their game would be in the same location, the team promised themselves and their coach, Corey Kelly, that if they won they’d swim in the river.
Despite Saturday’s chill, Morrison and her team huddled after the game, trophy in tow, and chanted “river” repeatedly. Morrison would not be denied.
That cool water might have washed away the promise on her forearm, but it was a promise already kept.
Spalding wins IAAM A title
Archbishop Spalding defeated Garrison Forest, 3-0, to win its first IAAM A title since 2015.
Senior Bridget Donovan, freshman Carys Donahoe, and junior Allyson Keith scored for the Cavaliers. Goalie Ruby de Frees made 12 saves for the shutout.
“From the very first whistle, my girls went out with a purpose and played excellent team hockey,” Coach Leslee Brady said. “They distributed the ball to each other … from the very get-go. It was just smooth nice hockey.”
