At stake are the trappings of a great legacy: another title defense, a near-record winning streak and the disposal of a hated rival.
Kamaru Usman is arguably the best active fighter in mixed martial arts, and on Saturday night he’ll headline a scrumptious UFC 268 main card that pits him in a rematch against Colby Covington, as the welterweight champion continues to build his case as one of the sport’s best ever.
Usman’s next obstacle is a hurdle previously cleared, albeit one that made him work a bit harder to clear it when he defeated Covington (16-2) by technical knockout in December 2019. Covington landed more significant strikes in that fight than any opponent Usman has faced in his UFC career (143 strikes, 77 more than the next best).
Covington, 33, fought just once after that bout — a September 2020 win over Tyron Woodley. Usman (19-1) has won three in that time, displaying more skill and power each time.
Usman, who first topped the division by defeating Woodley in March 2019, is seeking his fifth title defense after ruthlessly dismissing Gilbert Burns and Jorge Masvidal earlier this year. His 14 consecutive UFC victories is two shy of Anderson Silva’s record.
As Usman dispatches challengers, he is building toward a loftier title: usurping Georges St-Pierre.
St-Pierre, who retired a week before Usman first mounted the division in 2019, is considered the best welterweight and arguably the best mixed martial artist of all time. He earned nine consecutive title defenses at 170 pounds, then jumped to 185 pounds and conquered the middleweight division in 2017.
Usman, 34, has remained active as he looks to bolster his body of work while his body remains at its physical peak. In Covington, he has another opportunity to strengthen his case against St-Pierre.