UFC 268 features a packed main card, headlined by a welterweight championship rematch between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington and a strawweight championship rematch between Rose Namajunas and Zhang Weili. Follow along for live updates.

What you need to know

  • When: Main card begins at 10 p.m.
  • Where: Madison Square Garden, New York
  • How to watch: ESPN Plus (Pay-Per-View)

