Marlon Vera defeats Frankie Edgar with decisive front kick
Marlon Vera ended a tight battle with Frankie Edgar in emphatic fashion, unleashing a chin-rocking right front kick to knock out Edgar (23-10-1) at 3:50 in the third round of their bantamweight bout. The result gives Vera (18-7-1) his second straight win.
Shane Burgos defeats Billy Quarantillo for first win since 2019
Featherweights Shane Burgos and Billy Quarantillo followed the Gaethje-Chandler melee with their own slugfest, standing in the booth for three rounds before Burgos emerged the victor.
Burgos couldn’t finish a woozy Quarantillo late in the second round, when a pair of right jabs hobbled Quarantillo as both fighters exchanged head-snapping blows. Quarantillo (16-4) struggled to move on a withered left leg but he continued to stalk Burgos (14-3) in the third round, shooting, swinging and attempting takedowns and leg locks to try to subdue his opponent.
In the end, Burgos snapped a two-fight losing streak, scoring 29-28 on all three cards to edge Quarantillo by unanimous decision.
Justin Gaethje tops Michael Chandler in three-round brawl
Michael Chandler pushed the tempo in the third round, attacking Justin Gaethje early and landing several powerful shots. Gaethje connected throughout the round and staggered Chandler late, but Chandler continued to stand.
When the bell sounded, the fighters embraced, and Gaethje won by unanimous decision, earning scores of 29-28, 29-28, 30-27 on the judges’ cards.
Gaethje downs Chandler as melee continues into second round
Justin Gaethje hit Michael Chandler with a crushing right upper cut that sent the latter to the canvas. A bloody Chandler, standing on a battered left leg, returned to his feet and finished the round.
Chandler, Gaethje start with a first-round slugfest
Michael Chandler landed massive shots as he and Justin Gaethje bludgeoned each other through the first round. Gaethje survived a powerful blow that staggered him and recovered to stun Chandler.
Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler open UFC 268 main card
On a main card that features a pair of rousing title rematches, an explosive opening bout may be the most highly anticipated: a contest between lightweight contenders Justin Gaethje (22-3) and Michael Chandler (22-6).
No belt is on the line in Saturday’s main card opener, but it could amount to a lightweight division semifinal, with the winner potentially facing the victor of next month’s championship bout between Dustin Poirier and Charles Oliveira, and the loser probably dropping from title consideration in what is arguably the UFC’s most competitive weight class.
To Gaethje’s chagrin, it was Chandler, 35, a UFC newcomer, who was given the title shot in May — which he lost to Oliveira by second-round knockout. It was Chandler’s second UFC bout after an impressive January debut and a decade in Bellator, an alternate promotion.
Gaethje, 32, last fought in 2020, when he defeated Tony Ferguson for the interim belt, then lost it when he succumbed to Khabib Nurmagomedov via second-round triangle choke later that year.
Meanwhile, Poirier topped Conor McGregor in a pair of rematches earlier this year, forgoing a title shot for sizable pay days. Poirier, a former interim champion, will get another shot at becoming the undisputed champion in December.
Rose Namajunas enters rematch as an underdog despite stunning upset in first fight
Rose Namajunas entered her April bout against Zhang Weili as an underdog.
Namajunas, a former strawweight champion, lost her belt in May 2019 after Jéssica Andrade lifted and slammed the Milwaukee native to the canvas during their first meeting. Three months later, Zhang dispossessed Andrade by way of a brisk first-round knockout.
Zhang (21-2) and Namajunas (11-4) both defeated Joanna Jedrzejczyk in their first title defenses. Namajunas earned a second straight win over Jedrzejczyk in 2018. But Zhang made a dramatic statement against Jedrzejczyk in their five-round classic two years later, displaying the power and durability that made her a favorite when she fought Namajunas in April.
That skill set left seemingly few holes for Namajunas to exploit, but 74 seconds into their championship bout, she found an opening against the Chinese marauder and attacked with surgical precision, snapping a swift high kick through Zhang’s guard.
Zhang fell. Namajunas cried. And the former revised her approach over the last year.
Despite that result, Namajunas is again considered an underdog Saturday, as she looks to maintain the strawweight belt in her third career title defense.
Kamaru Usman faces familiar foe in fifth title defense
At stake are the trappings of a great legacy: another title defense, a near-record winning streak and the disposal of a hated rival.
Kamaru Usman is arguably the best active fighter in mixed martial arts, and on Saturday night he’ll headline a scrumptious UFC 268 main card that pits him in a rematch against Colby Covington, as the welterweight champion continues to build his case as one of the sport’s best ever.
Usman’s next obstacle is a hurdle previously cleared, albeit one that made him work a bit harder to clear it when he defeated Covington (16-2) by technical knockout in December 2019. Covington landed more significant strikes in that fight than any opponent Usman has faced in his UFC career (143 strikes, 77 more than the next best).
Covington, 33, fought just once after that bout — a September 2020 win over Tyron Woodley. Usman (19-1) has won three in that time, displaying more skill and power each time.
Usman, who first topped the division by defeating Woodley in March 2019, is seeking his fifth title defense after ruthlessly dismissing Gilbert Burns and Jorge Masvidal earlier this year. His 14 consecutive UFC victories are two shy of Anderson Silva’s record.
As Usman dispatches challengers, he is building toward a loftier title: usurping Georges St-Pierre.
St-Pierre, who retired a week before Usman first mounted the division in 2019, is considered the best welterweight and arguably the best mixed martial artist of all time. He earned nine consecutive title defenses at 170 pounds, then jumped to 185 pounds and conquered the middleweight division in 2017.
Usman, 34, has remained active as he looks to bolster his body of work while his body remains at its physical peak. In Covington, he has another opportunity to strengthen his case against St-Pierre.